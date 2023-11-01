VIP AUDIO 11/1 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann discuss fans who complain about Reigns’ championship reign, Bruno Sammartino championship retrospective, AEW attendance problems, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, Travis and Richard complain about fans who complain about Roman Reigns’ championship reign. Somehow that conversation turns into a Bruno Sammartino championship retrospective. AEW is having serious attendance problems. 4,000 showed up to a 22,000 seat arena tonight in Kentucky. Humans really think we are better than dinosaurs. Do “Young Earth Creationists” think South America and Africa were connected 10,000 years ago? Travis is on his second playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3, now playing a Drow monk. Some emails get read and responded to, then there is an abrupt ending, thanks to Rich.

