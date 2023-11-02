FREE PODCAST 11/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Action Wrestling’s Wanna Play a Game, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Action Wrestling’s Wanna Play a Game, with a main event of Adam Priest vs. Alex Kane for the Action title, the Good Hand (Suge D & Kevin Ryan) facing Culture Inc. (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) for the Tag titles, Billie Starkz battling Rachel Armstrong, and more. For VIP, it’s a belated Halloween Celebration as Chris and Justin review the Devil’s Last Dance Ultimate Hardcore Team War match featuring multiple friends of the show from the NWA Samhain PPV and Matt Tremont vs. Krule in a Buried Alive match.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO