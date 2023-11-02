FREE PODCAST 11/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: White pins MJF in eight-man tag, TK’s announcement, Copeland, Skye Blue, Omega-Bucks, Mox, Hangman, on-site report, live callers (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite with live caller and email input along with an on-site correspondent. They open with a discussion about Jay White pinning MJF in the eight-man tag team main event, Tony Khan’s important announcement, Skye Blue’s decision, The Young Bucks showing fire and confronting Kenny Omega, the miscasting of Jon Moxley, Hangman Page’s demeanor, and much more with an on-site perspective from the event too.
