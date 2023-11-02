VIP AUDIO 11/1 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Bullet Club vs. MJF & Acclaimed, Cassidy vs. Claudio, Shida vs. Willow, Bucks upset with Omega, Copeland agrees to team with Sting & Darby, Cole’s got a beard (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 1 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Bullet Club vs. MJF & Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed, Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio, Hikaru Shida vs. Willow Nightingale, Young Bucks upset with Kenny Omega, Adam Copeland agrees to team with Sting & Darby, Adam Cole’s got a big gray beard now, and more.

