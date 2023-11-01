News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Preview of Crown Jewel and evaluation of the hype, reaction to MJF’s win over Kenny Omega, what TK’s announcement should’ve been (111 min.)

November 1, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • A detailed preview of WWE Crown Jewel and analysis of the hype and predictions on key matches.
  • A look at what Tony Khan’s announcement on Dynamite should have been.
  • Does becoming viral really help pro wrestling careers?
  • Thoughts on MJF vs. Kenny Omega
  • Could C.M. Punk answer Shinsuke Nakamura’s challenge

