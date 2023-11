AEW COLLISION RESULTS (11/4): Keller’s report on Darby vs. Archer, FTR & Rush & Preston vs. Starks & Bill & Gates of Agony, Swerve vs. A.R. Fox, Acclaimed’s 69 celebration

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

NOVEMBER 4, 2023

WICHITA, KS. AT INTRUST BANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Commentators: Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone

Tonight after AEW Collision, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Patrick Moynahan to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE ANDw THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]