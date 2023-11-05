News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/5 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Joel Embiid’s DX chop, Undertaker and Vince at Fury fight, Cena post-Crown Jewel plans, more (77 min.)

November 5, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio discuss the Joel Embiid NBA fine for imitating DX, Crown Jewel, Josh’s thoughts on the Michigan sign-stealing in College Football, Undertaker and Vince at the Fury fight, Mace Windu, and listener emails that cover:

  • Barry Bloom working with Will Ospreay and how that potentially helps with WWE (or others) signing Ospreay in 2024
  • Ric Flair signing in AEW and “never say never”
  • John Cena’s anticipated returns to television post-Crown Jewel
  • International PLEs and if Josh and/or Rich would watch international versions of NXT
  • Wrestling theme song shakeups
  • Meeting fans and listeners in person

