WWE RAW PREVIEW (11/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, November 6, 2023

Where: Wilkes-Barre, Pa. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,146 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,356.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches

Ricochet vs. The Miz vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ivar – #1 Contender Match for WWE Intercontinental

ChampionshipShinsuke Nakamura vs. Akira Tozawa

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE Raw Results (10/30): Pomarez’s report on Sami vs. Priest, Miz TV with Gunther, Halloween themes, Dom vs. Ricochet, Crown Jewel hype, Seth vs. McDonagh, Creed Brothers debut

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh in a non-title match, Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet in a non-title match, Alpha Academy vs. The Creed Brothers