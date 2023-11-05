VIP AUDIO 11/5 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 22 – Go Shiozaki (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the twenty-second edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Throughout 2023 we have continued celebrating what is now over 30 years of professional wrestling fandom, and Alan will welcome more guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. We’re heading back to Japan for this one as we put the spotlight on a true warrior of the Green Mat – Go Shiozaki. Who better to discuss Pro Wrestling NOAH’s greatest dojo graduate than the man who defeated Alan in a NOAH-themed edition of the 5 Star Match Game trivia show, our pal JoJo Remy. Alan and JoJo reflect on how they discovered Shiozaki, and the impact he had on their fandom. For Alan, Shiozaki was someone who’s journey he’s been able to follow from the outset, and for JoJo he’s someone that he was able to discover and become a huge fan of going to live shows in Japan. With a look at some of the great matches throughout his 19-year career, we give deserved flowers to a man who has lived up to the impossible task of being the prize protégé of Kenta Kobashi. With heart, fire, and talent, Go has put together an amazing portfolio of work despite massive hurdles and challenges along the way. From his two runs in NOAH to his stint in All Japan to his excursion to ROH, there’s a lot of ground to cover, so come join us for the definitive audio tribute to the great Go Shiozaki. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO