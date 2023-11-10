VIP AUDIO 11/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-8-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: What to expect from Christian in TNA, WWE’s options for champion, Michaels’ frustrations with Raw, Angle’s promo (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 8, 2005 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:

A look at what WWE Raw did differently this week than in previous weeks, why the opening segment was beneficial to the show, how WWE presented a focused show where previous weeks failed.

The three-layer message behind Kurt Angle’s promo, who Kurt Angle may or may not have been talking to.

Why WWE blew a chance with Helms-Rosey.

What WWE can learn from OVW

Shawn Michaels’s frustrations with Raw

Why Daivari’s return hurt the main event

Batista’s options after his injury

WWE’s options for the WWE Title, who WWE should put the belt on if Batista is out

What to expect from Christian in TNA, why Christian should be paired with or against A.J. Styles, what reaction Christian will receive from Impact fans.

Why the Impact special rating spells trouble, why TNA isn’t grabbing wrestling fans, TNA using wrestlers who fans have outgrown such as 3 Live Kru, what to expect from each match at TNA Genesis.

And more

