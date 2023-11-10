VIP AUDIO 11/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-8-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: What to expect from Christian in TNA, WWE’s options for champion, Michaels’ frustrations with Raw, Angle’s promo (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 8, 2005 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:
- A look at what WWE Raw did differently this week than in previous weeks, why the opening segment was beneficial to the show, how WWE presented a focused show where previous weeks failed.
- The three-layer message behind Kurt Angle’s promo, who Kurt Angle may or may not have been talking to.
- Why WWE blew a chance with Helms-Rosey.
- What WWE can learn from OVW
- Shawn Michaels’s frustrations with Raw
- Why Daivari’s return hurt the main event
- Batista’s options after his injury
- WWE’s options for the WWE Title, who WWE should put the belt on if Batista is out
- What to expect from Christian in TNA, why Christian should be paired with or against A.J. Styles, what reaction Christian will receive from Impact fans.
- Why the Impact special rating spells trouble, why TNA isn’t grabbing wrestling fans, TNA using wrestlers who fans have outgrown such as 3 Live Kru, what to expect from each match at TNA Genesis.
- And more
