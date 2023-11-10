VIP AUDIO 11/10 – WKH – Friday Scoops with Nick Hausman: Cena surgery and future, CW-NXT, NWA-Cocaine-CW, latest on Punk, McMahon-Hunter-TKO (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Hausman from HausofWrestling.com to cover the top breaking stories of the week with insights and scoops about these topics: John Cena’s surgery and his WWE future, the Cena comment about Solo Sikoa and Taz, The CW deal with NXT and how NXT is thinking they can overtake AEW Dynamite in viewership next year, the prospects of C.M. Punk in WWE and perhaps landing in NXT, Punk’s reputation post-AEW run, the cocaine skit on the NWA PPV and the fallout with The CW and how Billy Corgan is handling it, the latest on Vince McMahon and TKO including Paul Levesque’s approach over the last year, a Bruce Prichard golden watch moment, and more.

