VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #785 (November 22, 2003): Luger’s first match since Elizabeth’s death, Keller’s Survivor Series report plus Roundtable, Mitchell on Mid-Atlantic Wrestling Convention, Torch Talk with Sonjay Dutt

SUMMARY of #785 cover-dated November 22, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story headlined: “Lex Luger returning to ring for first time since death of Liz”… This Week with Wade Keller: Luger, Duggan, Rick Steiner do TNA more harm than good… McNeill Factor: Foley’s return to the ring this weekend sends scary message… Mitchell’s Memo: The Most Coveted Prize in Our Sport… Torch Talk with Raven, pt. 11: “A lot of these cruiserweights start the match at one speed and they end it at the same speed”… On Topic with Jason Powell: New Jack is upset at Raven and the Dudleys and Tazz… Keller’s “End Notes” on Cena’s Babyface Turn… Plus the Torch Newswire, the Top Five Stories, TV reports, Live Event Results, End Notes with Wade Keller, and more…

