VIP AUDIO 11/17 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Becky Lynch joins WarGames, Knight vs. Jimmy Uso, Escobar explains his actions, Heyman touts Solo, more (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Becky Lynch joins WarGames as a partner for Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi, plus L.A. Knight vs. Jimmy Uso, Escobar explains his actions, Paul Heyman touts Solo, a three-way tag for a title shot, a Cody appearance, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO