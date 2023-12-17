FREE PODCAST 12/17 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-18-2018) McMahons return for a Raw Shake-up, but did they deliver as promised, plus NXT call-up speculation, on-site report, mailbag, live callers (187 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (12-18-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Jonny Fairplay to discuss WWE Monday Night Raw from Sacramento, Calif. including the return of Vince McMahon with the rest of the McMahon clan. Did they deliver on the promised shake-up or come up short? What about the next NXT talent coming in? And much more with live callers in this extended live caller episode. From there, they were joined by an on-site correspondent, answered mailbag questions, and conveyed an in-person spoiler report on the following week’s pre-taped episode.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO