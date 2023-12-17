WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, December 17, 2023
Where: Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,482 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,027.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- The Judgment Day vs. The Creed Brothers – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
- Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
- Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax
