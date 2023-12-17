WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, December 17, 2023

Where: Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,482 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,027.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Judgment Day vs. The Creed Brothers – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

