VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #790 (December 27, 2003): Extensive insider details on Goldberg’s WWE relationship disintegrating sourced by more than ten insiders, Powell tells TNA to go after WWE, Keller on WWE’s Top 50

SUMMARY of #790 cover-dated December 27, 2003: This issue begins with a Cover Story headlined: Goldberg’s WWE days likely numbered, WM match in doubt… On Topic with Jason Powell: It’s time for TNA to show some attitude and go after WWE… McNeill Factor: It’s a Wonderful Life, Jeff Jarrett part one… Guttman Column: Great Moments in Wrestling History that Never Happened… Torch Talk with Jonny Fairplay, pt. 1 – “Everyone had a role, and editing made sure that was portrayed”… Plus Torch Newswire, the Top Five Stories, TV reports, Live Event Results, and more…

