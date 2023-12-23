VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1855 (Dec. 20, 2023): Parks’s ROH Final Battle PPV Report, Parks column on Brock Lesnar’s possible return, Torch Newswire, Keller TV reports, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1855

Cover-dated December 20, 2023

LINK: 1855 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2021 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Greg Parks’s ROH Final Battle PPV Report… Parks’s feature column on Brock Lesnar’s possible return and opponents… Torch Newswire… Keller TV reports… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)