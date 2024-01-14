News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/14 – The Fix Flashback – Mailbag (1-11-2017): Is there a place for tweeners? What is the story behind Michaels missing Monday Night War period? Why do wrestlers shake hands? Biggest missed opportunity? Plus UFC (66 min.)

January 14, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 11, 2017 episode covering these topics:

  • Is there a place in wrestling for tweeners and what defines a tweeter?
  • Why do wrestlers shake hands with everyone as a rule in the locker room?
  • What is the story behind Shawn Michaels missing the Monday Night War boom period?
  • Which was a bigger missed opportunity: Nexus or Summer of Punk?
  • What changes would make the biggest difference in how WWE presents its product?

ALSO…

  • A preview of that weekend’s UFC Fight Night event with B.J. Penn’s return to the Octagon.

