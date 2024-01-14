VIP AUDIO 1/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (1-13-2006): How WWE historically chooses its champions, the choice of Kurt Angle, injury to Batista, more (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the January 13, 2006 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

The injury to Batista.

The choice of Kurt Angle.

The history of WWE’s choice of champions, how their decades-long reliance on others to groom future top talent has come to an end, and why they have shown they aren’t fully acknowledging the need to counter this change in circumstances.

A variety of other subjects.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

