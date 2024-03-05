TNA HITS & MISSES (2/29): Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, Eric Young, Rich Swann, Laredo Kid, Mike Bailey, Rhino

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA HITS AND MISSES

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

NEW ORLEANS, LA AT THE ALARIO CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+ & TRILLER TV

(1) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY (w/Trent Seven) vs. STEVE MACLIN (w/The Rascalz) – HIT

This was a pretty good hard hitting match, with a lot of swerves and a couple of really neat spots (like both wrestlers rolling back into the ring to avoid the count out). However, it seemed that it was mainly a prelude to the Nic Nemeth vignette from Japan. I really dig the feud between the two so far.

FRANKIE KAZARIAN OUTDOOR VIGNETTE – MINOR HIT

I really like unhinged kinda creepy Frankie Kazarian. Getting into Gia Miller’s personal space did more to paint him as a heel than all the assaults on a no-selling ref did.

(2) JAKE SOMETHING vs. LAREDO KID – MINOR Miss

This match is clearly set up to establish Jake Something’s bona fides for going for the X-Division title. It’s a good thing that the X-Division is about ‘no limits, not weight limits’, because Something should be going for the World Title. Laredo Kid seemed (for lack of a better word), hesitant, in this match. Normally, the crowd is real into a Jake Something match but this one just didn’t catch. Even the end seemed out of nowhere, Laredo Kid had the momentum until Something hit his finisher.

SOUND CHECK WITH ALAN ANGELS – HIT

I’m enjoying these Sound Check segments with Alan Angels. He’s showing his comedy chops, and I think that Kon came across better than he has before. Loved the cut when both of Kon and PCO threw punches with their tribal tattoo arms.

(3) RICH SWANN & JOE HENDRY vs. A.J. FRANCIS & DEANER – MINOR HIT

So we started with more Joe Hendry just being a jerk to his opponent. I’m not a big fan of injecting Rich Swann and Deaner into this feud between Hendry and AJ Francis. I’m not sure that it really adds anything. It feels like they got added just to add some padding so that the Hendry vs. Francis match is further down the line. This was really a Deaner vs. Swann match for the most part with Hendry and Francis making occasional spots, like the very impressive vertical stalling suplex from Hendry.

DECAY VIGNETTE – MISS

To be honest, I’m not sure what there is for Decay to do. Are they invoking a rematch clause on a rematch clause? A third Decay vs MK Ultra match? That might be pushing it. These vignettes are entertaining, and well done, but I’m not sure where they are going with it.

JOSH ALEXANDER BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW – HIT

I’m looking forward to Alex Hammerstone to take on Josh. The last time was great, I can’t wait to see how they improve. Dirty Dango breaking in to promote his look for an opponent ‘with one year or less experience’ is great, but it seems like they should have done that with Swinger and Zicky Dice last year.

MUSTAFA ALI X-DIVISION INAUGURATION – HIT

Heels in suits. One of the few wrestling tropes that just always works. The Good Hands look good and henchmen-like. I would vote for Mustafa Ali. Great segment, and a nice little trashing of the decor by Sabin, Kushida, and Kevin Knight. Great all around.

THE CONCIERGE ADDRESSES THE AUDIENCE – MISS

This was unnecessary. So much time. I guess it’s doing what it’s supposed to, I get angry every time that Ash by Elegance shows up.

MUSTAFA ALI BACKSTAGE – HIT

This is getting fun.

(4) XIA BROOKSIDE vs. TASHA STEELZ – MINOR HIT

I’m kinda surprised that this is the third match up between Xia Brookside and Tasha Steelz. Brookside had a new theme, “Where I Belong” by Simple Plan, but I think I preferred the old entrance music. Steelz was a bit more aggressive than she normally is, and it added a bit to this match. Ending in a double count out was a surprise, but with Jordynne Grace coming out and adding both of them to the world title match at Sacrifice is great turn of events. I very much expect Grace to cut a math based promo for this three way match at Sacrifice, after all, she already has the chain mail hood…

RHINO BACKSTAGE – MINOR HIT

If it works, don’t fix it.

(5) ERIC YOUNG & ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) vs. THE SYSTEM (Moose & Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards)- MINOR HIT

Putting ABC and Eric Young together is a weird pairing. All told, it was a pretty good trios match with a few good spots in it. However, it felt like it went on a bit too long. There were also some significant portions where Eddie Edwards and Brian Meyers were on the offense a bit more than Moose. I wonder if this is going to be leading to a match between ABC and The System?

FINAL THOUGHTS – HIT

TNA is getting real good at building up the hype for a quick turn around for the PLE. (God, I hate the fact that that phrase has grown on me.) While the quick turnaround has been great for the short times, I would like to see more ongoing things. This card was full of short matches with more promos than the last few, and I would have liked to have seen more match time.