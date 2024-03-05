VIP AUDIO 3/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-5-2006) – Smackdown Review: Caldwell & Roe analyze Kurt Angle’s second week as champion, Orlando Jordan, Orton’s babyface tease, Booker T, Rey, Rumble, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 5, 2006 episode of our Smackdown Review podcast.

PWTorch columnist James Caldwell is joined by specialist Mike Roe to discuss the March 3, 2006 edition of Smackdown. They go in-depth on topics such as how Smackdown’s main event wrestlers at WrestleMania were treated poorly that week, the Kurt Angle-Undertaker match from every angle, why the Angle-Undertaker finish made sense and made no sense, the fantastic Fit Finlay-Bobby Lashley brawl, where WWE goes with Finlay and Lashley, turning the brawl into money at house shows, the wrong guy turning heel between Hardy and Animal, why no one cares about Tatanka, the build up to SNME and WrestleMania, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

