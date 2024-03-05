AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (2/28): Year to year comparisons including sharp drop in total viewership in 2024 compared to 2023, demo ratings steady

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Wednesday’s (2/28) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 821,000 viewers, in line with the 828,000, 811,000, 805,000, and 818,000 from the prior four weeks. The average viewership in 2024 after nine weeks is 823,000.

One year ago this week, Dynamite averaged 833,000 viewers. The average through nine weeks in 2023 was 921,000, so Dynamite is down 98,000 viewers on average this year compared to last year.

By comparison, NXT ratings on USA Network are up this year compared to last year, with a 661,000 average this year compared to 610,000 one year ago through nine weeks.

In the key 18-49 demo, Dynamite drew a 0.30 rating, down from in line with the 0.31 the prior week. The 2024 average through nine weeks is 0.29. One year ago, Dynamite drew a 0.27 rating. The average through the first nine weeks of 2023 was 0.30, so Dynamite is basically even in the key demo rating despite a drop in total viewers. They have a small pool of potential PPV customers and ticket buying customers as a results of fewer viewers, but from an advertising standpoint, they’re holding their ground with the most coveted demo.

NXT, by comparison, had an average demo rating through 9 weeks last year of 0.14 and it’s up to 0.19 this year.

The 7-day viewership totals for Dynamite this year through the Feb. 14 episode is 933,000. Last year it was 1,074,000. That’s a drop of 141,000 total after seven days of delayed viewership being added in.

Advertised matches and segments for the Feb. 28 Dynamite were…