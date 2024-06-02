VIP AUDIO 6/2 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: “Surely You Joust” ep of Family Matters, Jericho retirement tour on hold, post-Netflix WWE must-watch events, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This episode of the Everything Mailbag kicks off with Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio discussing the “Surely You Joust” Season 4, Episode 1 of Family Matters as their Off the Beaten Path, and then jump into questions from listeners that cover:

What it would take for Nick Khan to pull WWE out of Saudi Arabia?

Should Jericho remain in AEW, or start a retirement tour in WWE?

Will TNT and TBS now become the wrestling networks in the same way that CBS was maligned from October 1960 to March of 1971 when CBS was known for airing rural sitcoms

What Josh and Rich are looking forward to watching when WWE moves to Netflix

And a phenomenal game of “Stump Josh Jeopardy”

Best wrestling retirements (real or fake)

