VIP AUDIO 6/2 – The Fix Flashback (5-17-2017): NXT Takeover Chicago preview, Roderick Strong’s push, McMahon-Russo, Nakamura-Heyman, UFC 211 review, ROH War of the Worlds review (90 min.)

A review of ROH War of the Worlds including a particular the Jay White-Will Ospreay standout match and Adam Cole

A preview of NXT Takeover Chicago with a focus on Hideo Itami

The push of Roderick Strong

Several Mailbag questions on Vince Russo-Vince McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura-Paul Heyman, Randy Orton, wrestlers in WWE taking up valuable spots doing nothing, and more.

Plus a UFC 211 review including which fighter stood out and impressed the most. Then a preview of this Friday’s Bellator event.

