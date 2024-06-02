News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/2 – The Fix Flashback (5-17-2017): NXT Takeover Chicago preview, Roderick Strong’s push, McMahon-Russo, Nakamura-Heyman, UFC 211 review, ROH War of the Worlds review (90 min.)

June 2, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix Flashback with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:

  • A review of ROH War of the Worlds including a particular the Jay White-Will Ospreay standout match and Adam Cole
  • A preview of NXT Takeover Chicago with a focus on Hideo Itami
  • The push of Roderick Strong
  • Several Mailbag questions on Vince Russo-Vince McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura-Paul Heyman, Randy Orton, wrestlers in WWE taking up valuable spots doing nothing, and more.
  • Plus a UFC 211 review including which fighter stood out and impressed the most. Then a preview of this Friday’s Bellator event.

