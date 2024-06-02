VIP AUDIO 6/2 – The Fix Flashback (5-17-2017): NXT Takeover Chicago preview, Roderick Strong’s push, McMahon-Russo, Nakamura-Heyman, UFC 211 review, ROH War of the Worlds review (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix Flashback with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:
- A review of ROH War of the Worlds including a particular the Jay White-Will Ospreay standout match and Adam Cole
- A preview of NXT Takeover Chicago with a focus on Hideo Itami
- The push of Roderick Strong
- Several Mailbag questions on Vince Russo-Vince McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura-Paul Heyman, Randy Orton, wrestlers in WWE taking up valuable spots doing nothing, and more.
- Plus a UFC 211 review including which fighter stood out and impressed the most. Then a preview of this Friday’s Bellator event.
