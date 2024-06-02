FREE PODCAST 6/1 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) Jon Moxley after AEW debut talks WWE creative process problems, Vince interactions, Roman crowd reactions, Triple H as an option (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-1-2014), PWTorch editor is joined by guest Jon Moxley (f/k/a Dean Ambrose). This is Mox’s second long-form interview and the first he recorded since his AEW surprise debut last Saturday night at “AEW Double or Nothing” in Las Vegas. This is by design a follow-up to his first interview earlier this week with Chris Jericho on his podcast which has been the talk of the pro wrestling industry for several days, so we’re not covering the same territory but instead covering topics he didn’t get to with Jericho. This interview, conducted on May 29, lasts nearly two-and-a-half hours. This is the first half of the interview and the second half will drop on Sunday afternoon or evening on this feed. Topics covered here:

How he feels about what he said on the Chris Jericho podcast and what his goal was in saying what he said…

Why he thinks he’s starting fresh and can’t fail not chasing the fake carrot and brass ring…

What he already loves about the creative freedom he has experienced in AEW…

How fixable is the WWE creative process behind the scenes…

Details on the hurdles WWE wrestlers have to jump through to get a promo onto TV…

Why many wrestlers aren’t scared to get fired but how the writers are vulnerable to getting fired if a wrestler goes off script…

Why WWE writers jobs shouldn’t exist…

Why WWE wrestlers can’t find their own voice on promos in the current system…

How his relationship with Vince McMahon changed over time and how he learned to work within the system to deal with Vince when needed…

How group think reenforces Vince’s creative proclivities…

An example of where he was wrong and Vince was right…

What he thinks of Triple H as a possible replacement for Vince McMahon as head of creative…

The scripting of the first Shield promo and his reaction to being handed words to read after all the thought they put into doing their own thing…

Was he ever proud of the promos The Shield cut…

Does he ever wonder what his path would have been if he was a solo wrestler and not part of the Shield in WWE?…

The pre-Shield plans for his first WWE feud with Mick Foley and why he was so excited about it, but why it’s fortunate it didn’t happen…

How Chris Jericho was a role model for him and gave him good advice on dealing with Vince McMahon…

Do great matches get Vince excited? What does Vince care most about?…

Has Vince changed over the years and over the decades?…

His thoughts on the three hour format of Raw…

How he feels about wrestlers who don’t even get utilized while other wrestlers get overused…

His thoughts on the polarizing crowd reactions to Roman Reigns…

Roman’s reaction to the sufferin succotash being scripted for him to say…

How the locker room feels about Roman Reigns and why that doesn’t translate to on-air the same way…

Riding in the car with Reigns collaborating on ideas for promos…

Was there an end game he knew of regarding Nia Jax, and if the news getting out that he wasn’t renewing his WWE contract changed their plans…

Advice he was given in his final months to avoid breaching his contract…

The awkwardness of his wife on commentary when he was involved in the feud with Nia Jax…

His theories on the big push he got in his final months with the big deal made of The Shield’s final run…

Did it get awkward saying good bye to the crowd over and over, week after week…

The emotions he felt saying goodbye to the Dean Ambrose character and The Shield gimmick…

Does he plan to overhaul his ring style or presentation in AEW and New Japan compared to the Dean Ambrose character in WWE…

Does he binge watch Netflix?…

