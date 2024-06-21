WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/21) : McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on CM Punk appearance, Rhodes responds to Bloodline, Knight confronts Paul, Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JUNE 21, 2024

CHICAGO, IL AT ALLSTATE ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a video package that recapped the main event of Clash at the Castle between Drew McIntyre and Damien Priest. The video showed highlights of the match and then focused on the finishing sequence with CM Punk’s involvement. The video then transitioned to McIntyre’s appearance on Monday Night Raw where he quit and walked out.

-The camera panned the crowd as Corey Graves introduced the show. The crowd chanted for CM Punk.

-CM Punk made his entrance. Punk played to the fans and slapped hands on his way to the ring. Punk pranced around the ring and then sat cross-legged in the center as the crowd chanted his name.

-Punk had a mic and paced around the ring as his music died off. The crowd chanted his name some more. Punk said it’s great to be alive in Chicago on a Friday night. He said that live TV is pressure. He said that wrestling or speaking in front of your hometown is pressure. Punk said promising to do your best and walk away champion in front of your people is pressure. Punk said that before his music plays he wonders if he can handle the pressure. Punk asked how many people were there in 2011. He said he promised himself and everyone there that he was going to walk out WWE Champion. He said that was pressure and he could have embarrassed himself. He asked if he embarrassed Chicago. The crowd said no. Punk said he was told he was going to get jumped in Glasgow if he interfered in the title match. Punk said it was a little bit of revenge. He said for weeks that turned into months Drew McIntyre kicked him while he was down. Punk said he wasn’t just kicking him, he was kicking Chicago. Punk said he wanted to kill McIntyre’s career, but he didn’t think it would be that easy. Punk said that McIntyre has quit. He said that McIntyre couldn’t take the pressure. Punk said that McIntyre prayed for bad things to happen to Punk, so Punk preyed on him. Punk said McIntyre took his ball and went home.

-Paul Heyman appeared on the stage and addressed the crowd with “ladies and gentleman”. Heyman introduced himself. He said he isn’t out there to disrespect Punk. Heyman said he came out now because he just got there. Heyman said he was running late and it’s hot outside. Heyman said that when Punk opens a show it’s hot in the arena as well. Heyman said Punk sat next to his children when Heyman was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He said that despite being the Wise Man for the Tribal Chief, Heyman told the world that Punk was his best friend. Heyman said he meant it then and he means it now. Heyman asked if he could enter the ring. Punk obliged. The crowd chanted “we want Roman”. Punk said he forgives Heyman for causing the fans to chant for Roman Reigns. Punk said that Heyman didn’t look so good. Heyman entered the ring and hugged Punk.

-Heyman said he needed the hug. He said he came out because he was listening to sports radio on the way in. He said the radio station called Chicago, CM Punk’s town. Heyman said that pissed off Solo Sikoa. Heyman said now that Sikoa is Head of the Table, Sikoa wants every town to be his town. Heyman said he came out to do Punk a favor and he needs a favor back. Heyman said that Punk is going to get cleared and anyone he wrestles is going to see that Punk is the best in the world. Heyman said if Punk doesn’t leave now, the Bloodline is going to come for him. Heyman mentioned the extra security and said that’s for people like the Wyatts, not a bunch of rogue Samoans. Heyman told Punk to leave for his own safety.

-Punk thought it over as the crowd chanted his name. Punk asked if Heyman is serious that he should leave because Sikoa and the Tongans are going to try to jump him in Chicago.

-Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa appeared on the stage. Sikoa said that if Punk wants to be on Smackdown then he has two options. Punk can either pay his respects to Sikoa and the Bloodline, or they make sure he never wrestles again. Sikoa asked what Punk wanted to do. Punk turned to Heyman and asked what Heyman wanted from Punk if he left. Heyman asked Punk to take him with him. Punk said he doesn’t see the Bloodline, he sees bootlegs.

-The Bloodline entered the ring and stood opposite Punk. Cody Rhodes appeared and stood next to Punk. Rhodes had a baseball bat and handed one to Punk. The Bloodline left the ring. Rhodes asked if Sikoa was Head of the Table. Sikoa said Rhodes was right. Rhodes said he’s already beaten one Head of the Table. Rhodes challenged Sikoa to a match later tonight. Sikoa smirked at Rhodes and winked.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good opening segment with the major players involved. I liked the call backs with Heyman and Punk and Heyman pleading with Punk to take Heyman with him. I’m interested to see how Sikoa reacts to that when they’re backstage. Sikoa’s interaction felt fresh and worked well. Yet again though, the Bloodline is faced with two babyfaces and they back off. I get that the babyfaces had bats, but they still had the numbers advantage. These guys are unhinged savages but they back off at the sight of Rhodes and a couple of bats? How does that make any sense? They need to retcon how they’re portrayed either verbally or with their actions.)

-Graves and Wade Barrett sat ringside. They had a security guard with them. Graves said the extra security was due to the carnage at the end of Raw this past Monday. Graves said there are Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches tonight.

-Bianca Belair was in the back. Jade Cargill appeared and said she didn’t want to bother Belair, but they need to discuss getting a rematch for the Women’s Tag Team titles. Belair said she was going to qualify for Money in the Bank and then they would discuss their rematch.

-Bianca Belair made her entrance. There was a graphic in the lower third to promote the Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. Graves promoted the match for after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa in the main event. Barrett said the match is official and will be the main event.

-Rhodes was in the back. He bumped into Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Orton asked if Rhodes was sure he wanted to face Sikoa alone. Rhodes said he has to. He said that Sikoa isn’t ready and Orton has a Money in the Bank Qualifier. Orton walked off. Owens said he didn’t like it and he’s sure the Bloodline has a plan. Rhodes said he had a plan as well.

(1) BIANCA BELAIR vs. CHELSEA GREEN vs. MICHIN – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Belair, Green, and Michin were in the ring and the bell rang. Green was knocked to the outside. Bayley was shown watching on a monitor in the back. Belair took Michin down. Green got back into the fray but was tossed back outside. Belair went after Michin but Green pulled Belair to the outside. The three women fought on the outside. Belair and Michin traded shots but Green came from the ring with a dive that took down Michin and Belair. Green got to her feet as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Back from break, Belair and Green battled on the top rope. Michin came up behind them and pulled both women down into the center of the ring. Belair and Michin got to their feet and traded shots. Michin took the advantage but Belair rolled her up for a two count. Michin came off the ropes and went for a headscissors. Belair countered into a powerbomb attempt but Michin countered into a sunset flip for a two count. Michin landed a kick that sent Belair to the floor. Green rolled up Michin for a two count. The two traded finisher attempts and then Michin landed the Styles Clash on Green. Michin made the cover but Belair broke the count. Michin landed a kick to Belair. Belair recovered and hit a big German suplex on Michin. Belair delivered the KOD to Michin. Green tossed Belair to the outside and covered Michin for the win.

WINNER: Chelsea Green in 8:00 to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

-Green celebrated as Belair looked on exasperated.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was kind of a mess and was booked more like the multi-team tag matches they do more so than a triple threat. I don’t care for the choice of match but it made sense to get to the finish they wanted and to get Green in the match. I don’t see the point behind it, but Belair doesn’t need the briefcase and she has other things going on with Cargill anyway. I would assume this means that Cargill also won’t qualify, or she could to help spurn the jealousy that Belair could use as fuel to build to the turn later. I think it’s more likely they end up with a Tag title match at the PLE, but you never know.)

-Bayley was in the back watching on a monitor. She laughed. Blair Davenport appeared. She told Bayley to tell Naomi that Davenport is looking forward to their match next week. Davenport said she’s really looking forward to cashing in on Bayley.

-Sikoa and Heyman were in the back. Sikoa told Heyman that before he leaves with Punk he needs to tell the Tongans to take care of Owens and Orton. Heyman seemed to protest. Sikoa told Heyman that when he tells Heyman to do something, he has to do it. Heyman said he would take care of it. Sikoa said that when Heyman returns, they need to have a talk. Heyman thanked Sikoa and walked off. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good stuff from Sikoa here. He was calm and collected and told Heyman what he needed to do. I hope we get to hear their talk when Heyman gets back. Heyman is still playing the scared puppy and being obedient. I hope the earlier segment with Punk is a window into the future of Heyman being able to break free, or Sikoa breaking Heyman and Heyman embracing the new Bloodline style. I’m fine with either one as they could make it go either way and it would make sense.)

-Graves threw to a video recap of DIY on the Grayson Waller Effect last week. Barrett narrated the video and said that Waller didn’t take the bullet for Austin Theory like Theory did for him.

-Waller was in the back with Kayla Braxton. Kayla said that Theory is at home so Waller will be on his own. Waller gave his best to Theory and said he was going to qualify for Money in the Bank. DIY appeared and Johnny Gargano said that Waller only cares about himself. There was banging on the garage door behind them. The garage door opened and Drew McIntyre stood over a beaten down CM Punk.

-McIntyre lifted Punk to his shoulders and carried him through the back and into the arena. McIntyre’s hands were bloody and he dropped Punk on the ramp. McIntyre stared out at the crowd. They focused on Punk who was bleeding from the mouth. McIntyre dropped to a knee in front of Punk. McIntyre took something out of Punk’s hand. Nick Aldis appeared and McIntyre shoved him. Officials appeared as Aldis yelled at McIntyre to leave. The trainers and officials checked on Punk and loaded him onto a stretcher. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was really well done. In every way. Just a powerful segment with no words and it worked perfectly. I think this is their attempt to make McIntyre clearly the heel and they took the most pro-Punk crowd they could have to drive that point home. It’s a good call from a booking perspective. You’ll still have a portion of the audience that thinks McIntyre is in the right, but many may feel that McIntyre took it a step too far. Really good stuff and I like the inclusion of the blood on McIntyre’s fists.)

-Graves threw to a video recap of the previous segment. Graves and Barrett put over the seriousness of the injury that Punk sustained and Graves said they would have updates on social media. After the video, Aldis watched Punk get loaded into an ambulance. The ambulance drove off.

-Tama Tonga made his entrance. Carmelo Hayes was already in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Wow, Carmelo Hayes REALLY doesn’t matter now, huh? He doesn’t even get an entrance?)

-Randy Orton made his entrance. Barrett said that Sikoa told Heyman to tell the Tongans to make sure that Owens and Orton don’t qualify for Money in the Bank.

(2) CARMELO HAYES vs. TAMA TONGA vs. RANDY ORTON – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Hayes and Tama went after Orton. They beat on him in the corner. Tama shoved Hayes back. Hayes rolled up Tama for a two count. Orton recovered and tossed them both to the outside. Orton followed and attacked Tama. Hayes attacked Orton from behind. Orton fought back and battled Hayes. Tama attacked Orton from behind. Tama and Hayes beat on Orton on the outside against the announce table. Orton fought back and landed a back suplex on Tama and then Hayes onto the announce table. The crowd cheered Orton on as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Tama took Hayes down with an elbow. Tama beat on Hayes. Tama came off the ropes and landed a sliding clothesline. Tama made the cover for a two count. Tama landed a headbutt and then put Hayes in a headlock on the mat. The crowd chanted for Orton. Tama beat on Hayes as Hayes got to his feet. Hayes landed a superkick that rocked Tama. Hayes spun into a facebuster and made the cover for a two count. Hayes went for a suplex but Tama blocked. Hayes rolled up Tama for a two count. Hayes went for a springboard but Tama caught him and delivered a backbreaker. Tama made the cover but Orton broke the count. Orton beat on Tama. Hayes attacked Orton from behind but Orton took Hayes down. Orton took Tama down with a clothesline and followed up with a snap powerslam. Orton took Hayes to top rope and hit a superplex. Orton made the cover but Tama broke the count. Tama put Orton in a sleeper. Orton got to his feet with Tama on his back. Orton whipped Tama off. Tama went after Orton with strikes. Orton landed a thumb to the eye. Hayes hit the First 48 to Orton and Tama followed up with a facebuster. Tama made the cover but Hayes broke it up. Hayes made the cover and Tama broke it up. They argued and came to blows. Orton recovered and went for a double Hanging DDT. He hit it and stood tall in the ring. The crowd chanted for Orton as he measured Hayes and Tama. Loa ran down to the ring and jumped on the apron. Orton knocked Loa off the apron. Owens appeared and attacked Loa. Hayes rolled up Orton from behind and got the win.

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes in 10:00 to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

(McDonald’s Analysis: A little too similar to the first finish. At least do these on different shows if that’s the plan. Also, I wouldn’t read too much into this if you’re a Hayes fan. Ricochet won’t be in the match and they like to have their designated fly around guy. I would imagine that’s the roll Hayes will fill. Don’t get me wrong, it’s better than him not being in the match, but I don’t think there’s any chance that he wins. The bigger story here is how do you get to a match with Orton and Rhodes unless you do a turn? I thought that maybe they would burn the briefcase on Orton and he could challenge Rhodes that way, but unless they do some second chance type of deal, that’s off the table now. I really don’t want to see a turn for Orton or Owens just to get to a match against Rhodes, but due to the fact that Smackdown lacks top heels outside of the Bloodline, that may be inevitable. It’s a shame they didn’t plan for Rhodes’ title run with a serious of established heel characters. It feels like they just wanted to get the title on him to get it on him and they didn’t have any plans outside of that. It’s almost as if this wasn’t the original plan and something caused them to change course.)

-Graves mentioned the attack from the Wyatt Sicks on Raw and then threw to a video recap of the segment. Messages on the screen mentioned that the group wanted change. Another message said they were set free. [c]

-L.A. Knight made his entrance. Knight got a mic from ringside and stood in the center of the ring. Knight said he didn’t want to waste any time. Knight called out Logan Paul and told him to bring the United States Championship with him. Paul didn’t come out. Knight said he has to be kidding him. Knight said he told Paul he wanted the U.S. title and Paul said no. Knight said he got a phone call that said Paul would be here and he no showed. Knight said that time is running out. He said that next week Paul can’t run because they have a triple threat with the two of them and Santos Escobar. Knight said he’s going to win Money in the Bank and then look for Paul.

-Santos Escobar made his entrance. Knight said he didn’t ask for Escobar, he asked for Paul. Escobar told Knight to shut up. He said he doesn’t need an invitation. Escobar said that Knight must be delusional. He said that Knight is like a desperate Chicago fan boy. Escobar said that next week, Knight is going to deal with him and Knight would be wise to remember that. Knight said that every time he had to beat Escobar, he did. Knight said he isn’t looking at Escobar but past him. Escobar attacked Knight but Knight countered into a BFT. Knight yelled into the camera. Logan Paul attacked Knight from behind. Paul tossed Knight into the ring post. Knight sold his shoulder. Paul landed a big right and Knight went down.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I love the idea of Knight against Paul and it’s a match I’ve wanted to see for a while. With that said, I was looking forward to seeing them with promo time together and watching them go back and forth. I thought that would be the best part of the feud and we haven’t gotten to that point yet. I wonder if one of them is going to qualify for Money in the Bank and their one on one match will take place at Summerslam. That’s the only reason I can think of for putting off the verbal sparring.)

-They showed a graphic for the next Money in the Bank Qualifying Match with Owens, Waller, and Andrade. Barrett promoted the match for after the break. [c]

-Andrade was already in the ring.

-Grayson Waller made his entrance.

-Kevin Owens made his entrance. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa attacked Owens from behind. Orton came out with a chair and Tama and Loa ran off. Orton helped Owens to his feet. Owens sold the beat down. Owens yelled at Orton to make sure the Bloodline stays away. Owens limped to the ring and asked for the bell to be rung.

(3) KEVIN OWENS vs. GRAYSON WALLER vs. ANDRADE – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Andrade landed a big kick to Waller and made the cover for a two count. Andrade landed a dive onto Waller. Waller recovered and went into the ring. Waller slid under the bottom rope and took down Andrade with a clothesline. Owens took down Waller and followed up with a senton. Owens tossed Waller back into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Andrade knocked Owens off the top rope. Owens was on the apron. Andrade landed a big chop on Waller. Andrade went back to Owens and Waller knocked Andrade into the ring. Owens and Waller battled. Owens set up for a powerbomb but Waller back dropped him onto the ring apron. Andrade appeared and came over the ropes to sunset flip bomb Waller to the floor. All three men were down at ringside as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

The three men traded punches on their knees. Owens and Andrade got to their feet and traded more blows. Waller hit a running knee on Owens. Andrade took Waller down with a drop toehold. Waller was down in the corner. Andrade pumped himself up and landed double knees on Waller. Waller rolled to the outside. Andrade hit the double knees to Owens in the opposite corner. Andrade made the cover for a two count. Owens chopped Andrade and beat on him. Andrade returned fire and then the two traded shots. Owens knocked Andrade to his knees. Waller hit the ring and hit a double facebuster. He covered Andrade for a two count. Waller crawled over to Owens and got a two count on him as well. Waller called out Theory. Waller tried to lift Owens to his shoulders but Owens got free. Owens went for a Stunner but Waller shoved Owens off into the corner. Owens collapsed and rolled to the outside. Waller and Andrade battled their way to the top rope. Andrade landed chops. Andrade set up for a superplex. Owens appeared under Andrade and pulled them both off the top. Owens climbed to the top rope. He hit a Swanton Bomb and covered Andrade for a two count. Owens sold his knee. Owens got to his feet and sold his knee some more. Owens went for a Pop-Up Powerbomb but his knee gave way. Owens escaped Andrade and hit the Stunner. Owens made the cover. Waller pulled Owens off and attacked Owens’ knee on the outside. Waller rolled into the ring and Andrade countered with The Message. Andrade made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Andrade in 12:00 to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

(McDonald’s Analysis: I really hope they add some star power to this Money in the Bank deal. Jey Uso is the clear winner of the three guys that have qualified so far. He’s levels and levels above Andrade and Hayes. If Paul and Knight cancel each other out next week and Escobar advances, this field is going to be really light.)

-They showed a recap of the match between Rhodes and A.J. Styles at Clash at the Castle. The video then showed the brawl with the Bloodline after the match.

-Rhodes was in the back making his way toward the arena. Graves promoted his match against Sikoa for after the break. [c]

-Graves narrated clips of the new NBA Champion Boston Celtics and their custom WWE Championship.

-Michin was in the back. Tiffany Stratton appeared. She said Michin couldn’t handle the pressure. Stratton said she was going to win her match next week. Michin said that at least she isn’t going to Nia Jax for protection. Michin slapped Stratton. Nia Jax appeared and splashed Michin into the wall. Stratton and Jax walked off.

-Graves and Barrett promoted the Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches for next week on Smackdown.

-Kayla Braxton was in the back. She mentioned that Punk was attacked earlier tonight. She said she tried to talk to McIntyre and McIntyre said he would see everyone Monday. Kayla said they don’t know much about Punk but he will be in the hospital over night for further evaluation.

-Cody Rhodes made his entrance. Graves promoted the main event for after the break. [c]

-Sikoa and Heyman were in the Gorilla position. Heyman said he talked to the Tongans and they did what Sikoa asked. Heyman said that Sikoa is breaking commandments. Heyman said he spoke to Roman Reigns on the jet after Wrestlemania. He said they agreed that CM Punk was off limits. Heyman said that Sikoa is supposed to keep Rhodes in check until Reigns comes back. Sikoa said he hates to tell Heyman this, but Reigns isn’t coming back. Heyman asked how that could be.

-Sikoa made his entrance with Paul Heyman lagging behind in fear and disbelief.

(4) CODY RHODES vs. SOLO SIKOA (w/ Paul Heyman)

Rhodes and Sikoa stared each other down. The bell rang with nine minutes left before the hour. Sikoa and Rhodes traded shots. Sikoa knocked Rhodes to the outside. Rhodes escaped and went into the ring. Rhodes dove through the ropes and drove Sikoa into the barricade. Sikoa fought back but Rhodes reversed Sikoa and sent him into the ring steps. Rhodes lifted Sikoa to his feet and sent him into another set of steps. Rhodes tossed Sikoa into the ring. Rhodes followed and measured Sikoa. Tama and Loa hit the ring and attacked Rhodes.

WINNER: No Contest in 2:00

-Tama and Loa held Rhodes in place. Sikoa motioned for the Spike but Orton and Owens ran to the ring for the save. The six men brawled in the ring. Owens took out Loa with a Stunner. Orton hit Tama with an RKO. Sikoa was left alone with Owens, Orton, and Rhodes. Sikoa begged off in the corner. Sikoa started laughing. Jacob Fatu appeared and took out Owens, Orton, and Rhodes with superkicks. Fatu followed Owens to the outside and Samoan Dropped him on the steps. Fatu drove Orton through the barricade. Fatu got back in the ring and attacked Rhodes but Rhodes fought back. Rhodes knocked Fatu to the outside. Fatu pulled Rhodes out and slammed him on the ring apron. Fatu tore apart the announce table and then headbutted Rhodes. Fatu set up Rhodes on the announce table. Fatu climbed to the top rope. He dove off with a big splash onto Rhodes through the table.

-Fatu entered the ring and Sikoa welcomed him with a hug. They stood with their ones in the air as Tama and Loa joined. The four posed together as the show went off the air.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Well that certainly made up for the lame two minute non-finish we got to the actual match. I don’t think anyone expected them to do anything of note with the match when it was announced, but that felt beyond egregious. The real news is obviously the debut of Jacob Fatu as the new look Bloodline grows stronger. The best part was, he actually attacked three guys and didn’t run away from anyone, even after Rhodes recovered. Fatu already looks like the biggest badass of the bunch and the reaction from Sikoa in the corner was perfect. The hug at the end made it come full circle. I know a lot of people haven’t liked this version of the Sikoa character, but he did really well here. I didn’t like him begging off, but when he smirked and his plan was revealed, it actually made sense. I wish we could have seen more shots of Heyman reacting to the arrival of Fatu, but I’m sure we’ll get that in the coming weeks. I’m a little surprised they didn’t save this for the MSG show next week. I don’t know what they’re going to do there but I imagine they’ll have something up their sleeve. Clearly, the babyfaces need a fourth guy to fight this new Bloodline. With L.A. Knight wrapped up with Logan Paul, there isn’t anyone that immediately comes to mind. It’s a shame they didn’t start the babyface turn for Theory sooner as that could have been a big boost for him. Beyond all that, the comment from Sikoa about Reigns not coming back is something to keep an eye on. Obviously, Reigns is coming back, but why would Sikoa say that? Is the idea that he took out Reigns? That Reigns told him he’s not coming back? Or is he just lying to Heyman to rattle him further? I hope that comment actually leads to something down the line and isn’t forgotten about. Good show with a couple of big angles. It feels like they’re ramping up for Summerslam and we’re out of the holding period we were in after Wrestlemania.)