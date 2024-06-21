AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (6/22): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Where: Allentown, Pa. at PPL Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,346 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 2,897.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage – AEW International Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match

The Patriarchy vs. Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson – Trios Match

Chris Jericho & Big Bill vs. Private Party

Samoa Joe & Hook & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Premier Athletes

