AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (6/22): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Where: Allentown, Pa. at PPL Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,346 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 2,897.
How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage – AEW International Championship Match
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match
- The Patriarchy vs. Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson – Trios Match
- Chris Jericho & Big Bill vs. Private Party
- Samoa Joe & Hook & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Premier Athletes
