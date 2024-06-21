News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Kevin Kelly update, the continued build to Forbidden Door, more (139 min.)

June 21, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Here comes the money?
  • Owen Hart Cup Brackets
  • Kevin Kelly looking to sue AEW
  • AEW Injuries/absences
  • Rampage & Collision Ratings
  • Review of June 19 AEW Dynamite
  • Emails and Trivia

