WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/21): Keller’s report on CM Punk returning to Chicago, Cody appears, Money in the Bank Qualifiers

-They opened with scenes of Clash at the Castle featuring Drew McIntyre trying to beat Damien Priest for the WWE Hvt. Title during which C.M. Punk interfered with a low kick leading to Drew’s loss. Then a clip aired of Drew appearing on Raw two nights later saying: “I can’t do this anymore. Screw this company. I quit.” He dropped the mic and left. Then backstage footage aired of him storming down the back hallway, blowing off Paul Levesque and Adam Pearce’s attempts to talk him into staying,.

-They cut to the Chicago skyline as Corey Graves introduced the show. Then they cut to the arena as fans chanted, “C.M. Punk!”

-Punk made his entrance to his “Cult of Personality” theme song. He shook hands and hugged fans in the front row near the entrance stage. Barrett said he might’ve said some things in the heat of the moment at the end of the Clash and he crossed a line as an analyst. He said he has calmed down and been reprimanded. “I am a pro and we move on,” he said. Graves said: “With one swing of his boot, he dashed the dreams of an entire nation and dashed the dreams of a certain Scottish Warrior. Tonight, C.M. Punk is home.”

Punk sat mid-ring cross-legged and absorbed a loud “C.M. Punk!” chant. He stood and asked the crowd if it feels great to be alive in Chicago on a Friday night. He said talking in front of your hometown crowd is pressure. He said promising to do your best and walk away as champion in front of your people is pressure. He asked fans to raise their hand or scream if they were there July 17, 2011. He said he promised himself and the fans that he was going to walk out of his hometown as the WWE Champion. “That’s pressure,” he said. He asked if he embarrassed Chicago. Fans yelled, “No!” He said he was told he’d get jumped in Glasgow because if he interfered in the title match, they’d have his head.

He said he hates to kick a man when he’s down, but it’s a little bit of revenge because for months, Drew kicked him when he was down. He said he wasn’t just kicking him; he was also kicking Chicago. He said he reacted the Chicago-way. He said he set out to kill a career. He said he vowed to make his life a living hell and he buried his career six feet under. “I just didn’t think it would be that easy,” he said. He said Drew quit as a result. He said Drew prayed for bad things to happen to him. He said he made bad things happen to Drew. Paul Heyman interrupted.

Punk did a double-take as Heyman walked out. Fans roared and chanted “ECW!” He said he just got there because he was running late. He said it’s “hot as balls outside.” He said when Punk opens a show in Chicago, it’s “hot as balls” inside the arena as well. He said Punk sat next to his children when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame despite being the Wise Man for the Tribal Chief. He said he said Punk is his best friend. He said he meant it then, and he means it now. As Heyman entered the ring, fans chanted, “We Want Roman!”

Punk said: “There’s only one person in the world who can hijack my promo and get them to chant Roman Reigns and it’s you. I forgive you.” He invited him into the ring, but asked if he was okay. He said he doesn’t look so good. A “C.M. Punk!” chant broke out. Heyman hugged Punk. Fans cheered. Heyman welled up with tears. Heyman stepped back and said he needed that.

Heyman said he heard on sports radio on his way to the arena that Chicago is C.M. Punk’s town. “And that really pissed off Solo,” he said. Heyman said now that Solo is the Head of the Table (boos rang out), Solo wants every town to be his town. He told Punk that any day he’s going to get cleared and anyone who steps into the ring with him will learn they are inside the ring with the Best in the World. He told Punk if he doesn’t leave, they will come out for him. He said there is extra security, but that’s for the Wyatts. He said it goes against his instincts, but he told him to “get the hell out of here right now.” Punk dropped his head and soaked up Heyman’s words. Punk asked if he’s serious in wanting him to leave because Solo and the Tongans are going to try to jump him in Chicago. Fans chanted “F— you, Solo!”

Solo’s music played and he walked out with the Tongans. Solo told Punk he has two options. He said he needs to pay his respect to him and the Bloodline, or they’re about to “make sure his ass never ever gets cleared to wrestle again.” He asked Punk what he was going to do. Fans loudly chanted “C.M. Punk!” Punk asked Heyman what the favor is he wanted to ask of him if he does him this favor. “Take me with you,” said Heyman, who looked pleadingly into Punk’s eyes.

Punk looked to Solo and said: “I acknowledge… the fact that I don’t see The Bloodline standing in front of me; I see a bunch of fake-ass Usos and a phony cosplay Tribal Chief.” The Bloodline stood on the ring apron and then entered the ring. Cody Rhodes slid into the ring and handed Punk a baseball bat and held onto one of his own. The Bloodline retreated. Cody told Solo he’s already beaten one Head of the Table. He challenged him to settle things tonight, one on one. Solo nodded. Cody’s music closed out the segment.

(Keller’s Analysis: Excellent 20 minute opening segment. Punk had total control of the crowf Heyman saying “Take me with you” was quite a moment. Cody and Punk are giving each other a rub with different segments of the WWE fanbase. Having the Bloodline trio back off again when faced with just two foes, even with baseball bats, undercuts Heyman’s framing of them as the biggest threats in WWE.)

-They went to Graves and Barrett at ringside. He noted that security was enhanced around the arena due to what happened at the end of Raw, which he said they’d address later.

-They showed Bianca Belair warming up backstage. Jade Cargill walked in and said she needs to go talk to Nick Aldis about their rematch for the tag team titles. Belair said she hears her, but she has to take care of her business tonight and then they’d get their belts back. Jade said she loved it and said Belair doesn’t need her to wish her luck. [c]

-They showed Marcus Freeman, a college football coach, at ringside with his family.

-Barrett announced that Cody vs. Solo was official for tonight.

-Backstage Cody was walking with a baseball bat when Randy Orton and Kevin Owens approached him. Orton said with everything going on, was he sure he wanted to face Solo. Cody told Orton to trust him. Orton walked away. Owens told Cody they always have a plan. Cody said he is sure, but he’s got a plan, too. He wished Owens luck.

(1) BIANCA BELAIR vs. MICHIN vs. CHELSEA GREEN – Money in the Bank Qualifier

The bell rang 29 minutes into the hour. Belair swung as Green, but Green ducked and Belair hit Michin by mistake. Michin and Belair swung wildly at each other. Green then took a running leap through the ropes and tackled both of them. They cut to an early break. [c]

Back from the break, Michin suplexed both Belair and Green off the second rope. “Good god, Chelsea Green ain’t getting up for that. Maybe ever!” said Graves. They showed Bayley watching a monitor backstage. A security guard was watching he back. Belair and Michin battled in the ring as Green recovered at ringside. Green snuck in and rolled up Michin for a near fall. Michin fought back with a Styles Clash, but Belair broke up the cover. A “This is awesome!” chant rang out. Belair gave Michin a K.O.D. Green threw Belair out of the ring and stole the pin. Graves called it a shocking turn of events. He said that opportunistic mindset is what it takes to win MITB.

WINNER: Green in 8:00 to earn a slot in the Money in the Bank match.

-They cut to Bayley who laughed at the outcome. Blair Davenport said she’s looking forward to cashing in on her after she wins MITB.

-They cut to Solo who was towering over a sitting Heyman. He asked a nervous Heyman if he wanted to leave. He said before he left, he wanted him to deliver a message to the Tongans not to let Owens and Orton make it to MITB. He then told Heyman that they need to have a talk later. Heyman said, “Thank you, sir.” He stood and left. [c]

-A clip aired of last week’s Grayson Waller Effect last week with Austin Theory taking a hit for Waller.

-Backstage, Kayla Braxton said he must be having a tough time focusing because Theory was at home recovering. Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa walked up to him. Gargano said Waller only cares about himself. There was pounding on a garage door. It opened and Drew was standing there over Punk’s fallen body. He then lifted his limp body onto his shoulders and carried him into the arena, walking past wrestlers and staff as he did so. The camera followed him through the Gorilla position and onto the entrance stage. He flung him off his shoulders to the floor. The camera zoomed in on Punk’s bloodied mouth. Drew scowled and kneeled as fans chanted “C.M. Punk!” He pulled a bracelet off his wrist and pocked it, then turned to leave. G.M. Nick Aldis stormed out and shoved Drew. Drew shoved him back harder. Aldis yelled at Drew. Other producers and staff checked on Punk including Jason Jordan. [c]

-Graves and Barrett commented on a replay of the Drew-Punk angle.

-They cut backstage to Punk being loaded into an ambulance. Graves said they’d have updates on various WWE platforms. Aldis accompanied him to the ambulance, which then sped off.

(2) TAMA TONGA vs. CARMELLO HAYES vs. RANDY ORTON – Money in the Bank Qualifier

Barrett said what Solo told Heyman earlier, noting there were sound issues that made it difficult to hear. Orton threw Tonga to the floor and into the announce table. Hayes intervened and hit Orton from behind. Hayes and Tonga attacked Orton. Orton suplexed both of them onto the table and they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Hayes had Orton covered, but Tonga yanked him off the cover. Hayes asked, “What the hell?” Barrett said their alliance is done now. Hayes threw Tonga to the floor, then Orton set up Hayes for a draping DDT. Tonga jumped onto the ring apron. Orton gave them both draping DDTs. “Vintage Orton!” exclaimed Graves. Orton looked to the crowd and pounded the mat. Tanga Loa showed up and leaped onto the ring apron. Orton turned and hit him. Owens ran out and went after Loa. Orton turned and fended off a charging Tonga. Hayes then rolled up Orton from behind for the win. Hayes sat on the announce desk and celebrated. Graves called it the “upset of the year.” Graves said Hayes joins Jey in the MITB match so far.

WINNER: Hayes in 9:00.

-Graves threw to a video recap of the Wyatt Sick6 massacre at the end of Raw. [c]

-L.A. Knight made his entrance and got a pop as he stood on the ring ropes and threw his arms up. He told Logan Paul to get to the ring and bring his U.S. Title belt with him. He said Logan has no-showed Chicago. He said he can’t run next week because it’s him, Logan, and Santos Escobar in a MITB qualifier. He said he’ll beat him him next week and then he’ll win MITB and then beat him again. Santos Escobar interrupted and walked out. Knight said he didn’t ask for him, he asked for Logan.

Escobar said he doesn’t need an invitation. He said he Knight must be delusional. “You’re chasing Logan Paul like a desperate Chicago fanboy; it’s embarrassing.” He said next week he’ll be dealing with him in the ring, so he’d be wise to remember that. Knight sarcastically said he’s clearly a fan-favorite. He said every time he’s had to beat him, he has, so he’s looking past him. Escobar attacked Knight, but Knight gave him a BFT. Logan then jumped Knight from behind. Barrett said Logan is a professional who never no-shows. Logan gave Knight his titanium-reinforced right to the jaw. Logan yelled at Knight on the mat. [c]

(3) KEVIN OWENS vs. ANDREDE vs. GRAYSON WALLER – Money in the Bank Qualifier

The Tongans attacked Owens as he made his entrance. Orton made the save with a chair in hand. The bell rang 23 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Owens and Andrade were fight when Waller snuck in and faceplanted both of them. He scored two counts on each of them. He signaled for A-Town Down. Barrett said there have been tensions between him and his partner. Waller took out Owens’ knee. Andrade and Waller battled next.

Owens intervened and landed a swanton off the top rope onto Andrade. Andrade went for a Pop-Up Powerbomb, but KO’d knee gave out. KO came back with a Stunner, but Waller broke up the cover. Waller then went for his finisher, but Andrade countered with The Message for the win.

WINNER: Andrade in 11:00 to advance to the Money in the Bank.

-A clip aired of Cody Rhodes beating A.J. Styles at the Clash.

-They showed Cody backstage. [c]

-Footage aired of the Boston Celtics celebrating their NBA Title win with a WWE Title belt.

-Tiffany Stratton told Michin she’s going to actually win her match next week. Michin said at least she’s not crawling to Nia Jax for protection. Michin blocked a swing by Stratton and then hit her. Jax entered and knocked Michin down.

-Graves hyped next week’s MITB qualifying matches: Stratton vs. Jade vs. Candice LeRae and Indy Hartwell vs. Naomi vs. Blair Davenport.

-Backstage, Kayla said Punk was brutally attacked by Drew. She said Drew told him that he’ll be at Raw on Monday. She said they aren’t sure how this will affect Punk’s timetable to be medically cleared, but he’ll be spending the night in a hospital for observation.

-Cody made his ring entrance. [c]

-Backstage, Heyman told Solo he is breaking commandments. He said Roman told him as he got on his jet after WrestleMania that Punk is off limits because Punk is “very personal to me.” He said Cody isn’t someone he’s supposed to handle. He said when the Reigns comes back, at which point Solo interrupted and said he hates to be the one to tell him, because he loves him, but “Roman, he’s not coming back.” Heyman’s jaw dropped as Solo turned to head to the ring. Heyman said to no one in particular, “How can that be?” Graves asked what that could mean.

(4) CODY RHODES vs. SOLO SIKOA (w/Paul Heyman)

The bell rang 51 minutes into the hour. Cody took early control at ringside and whipped Solo into the ringside steps.