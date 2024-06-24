Longtime WWE announcer leaving WWE, which will leave Paul Heyman very happy during stressful times

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kayla Braxton, a longtime WWE interviewer, announced on Instagram that she is leaving WWE after nearly eight years. She touted Michael Cole for helping her career, which started as a ring announcer in NXT. She might be best remembered as the interviewer who constantly startled Paul Heyman backstage. The two had great chemistry in various situations on WWE programming.

“After nearly 8 years holding the microphone on WWE television, I am setting it down to pursue my next chapter. Next week at the world’s most famous arena, I will be officially signing off. During my years with WWE, I able to master the art of the backstage interview… My banter with Paul Heyman became the stuff of legend, and I am so thankful for all he has done to elevate my career. I gained a wealth of knowledge from the Wiseman and, for that, I’ll be eternally grateful.”

