VIP AUDIO 6/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-16-2006) – Smackdown Review including Rey as opening act, Smackdown going through the motions, Kenny losing steam, Lashley, Khali (37 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 16, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. They discuss Rey Mysterio as the opening act, who actually benefited from the opening match, Smackdown going through the motions, what can be done to advance Booker T’s character, whether Bobby Lashley is fit to carry Smackdown, Ken Kennedy losing steam, Great Khali’s baby step forward on the mic, poor Chavo Guerrero, Vito stuffing a man’s head underneath his dress, and much more.

