VIP AUDIO 6/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-17-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Aliens and zombies in ECW, DX reunion, WWE color commentators situation, Foley-Flair feud history (47 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 17, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They covered these topics:
- Color commentators in WWE and who are winners and losers in the shuffle with JBL and Tazz
- A look at the Vengeance line-up
- A preview of Sunday’s TNA PPV
- Insider notes on the background of the Mick Foley vs. Ric Flair feud and whether this is a feud that should have happened at all.
- Notes on aliens and zombies in ECW
- How the DX reunion played out
- And much more
This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.
