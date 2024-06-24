VIP AUDIO 6/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-17-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Aliens and zombies in ECW, DX reunion, WWE color commentators situation, Foley-Flair feud history (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 17, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They covered these topics:

Color commentators in WWE and who are winners and losers in the shuffle with JBL and Tazz

A look at the Vengeance line-up

A preview of Sunday’s TNA PPV

Insider notes on the background of the Mick Foley vs. Ric Flair feud and whether this is a feud that should have happened at all.

Notes on aliens and zombies in ECW

How the DX reunion played out

And much more

