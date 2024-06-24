WWE RAW RESULTS (6/24): Keller’s report on Breakker vs. Kaiser, Braun vs. Gable vs. Reed, Karrion vs. Kingston, McIntyre returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JUNE 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. AT GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, The Miz



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 10,297 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 10,601



[HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp, they showed the exterior of the Indianapolis arena and the downtown in the background. Michael Cole called it a “growing, thriving metropolis” and said it received “massive news from WWE today.” He said they’d get into that later. He announced 12,269 in attendance as the camera panned the crowd which was filled to the last row. They went to Cole and Miz at ringside. Cole referred to Pat McAfee not being there and told viewers not to read too much into it. The Miz sat next to him instead. Cole talked about the end of Raw last week. He was about to talk about the group’s name that create that violent scene last week when Drew McIntyre walked past them.

-McIntyre entered the ring. A “C.M. Punk!” chant rang out. Drew said last Monday after Raw, people were talking about him quitting, but then Friday happened. A clip aired of Drew attacking Punk and then Punk being taken away in an ambulance. Drew said he done with fans who are chanting Punk’s name. He said they’re chanting his name in memory of him now. He told fans for months what kind of person Punk is. He said he has screwed him over time and time again. He said he promised his sick wife the World Hvt. Title and he prevented that and yet fans still chant his name. He said they are dead to him.

He looked into the camera and addressed Punk directly. He said he hopes that Punk is uncomfortable and in pain and is being fed through a straw. He said he put him there. He said he didn’t just take his dignity. He said he also took a bracelet that has the names “Larry” (his dog) and “AJ” (his wife) on it. He said a fan made it for him. He said it’s worth about 50 cents and a fan gave it to him. He said he his dog is “stupid looking.” He said he wears it when he leaves home so he can take them with him. Fans chanted “Larry! Larry!” He said Punk wore that when he went on the road so he wouldn’t be alone, but he said is alone now.

He said he entering the Money in the Bank ladder match and Punk is going to watch alone and in pain and miserable. Drew put on the bracelet and said now he’s not along. “I have your dog, I have your wife, I have your family in my corner now,” he said. He said he’s going to win MITB and cash it in that night and become the World Hvt. Champion “in spite of your arse!”

(Keller’s Analysis: So Drew did pull a George Costanza and quit one week and then just show up to work the next week and pretend he didn’t quit. Also, is the official story that Drew is not going to face any consequences for attacking Punk outside the arena and hospitalizing him? Good promo from Drew that seemed to address concern that Drew was coming across as too likable relative to Punk. You can’t insult someone’s dog and stay babyface.)

-They went to Cole and Miz at ringside who discussed Drew’s promo briefly. Then Cole threw to a video package on what the Wyatt Sick6 did last week, calling them “atrocities.” The screen included the phras4es “The reckoning was inevitable,” “the door is open,” and “you will understand that all we ever wanted was a chance.”

-They showed Chad Gable arriving. He didn’t want a camera filming his face, which was clearly showing the effects of last week’s attack. He was surrounded by security as he rolled his bag into the ring. Cole said Adam Pearce said Gable was cleared to wrestle tonight.

-Bron Brakker made his ring entrance. [c]

-Cathy Kelley stood outside of Gable’s locker room with security behind her. She said other wrestlers are shocked he’s even there tonight after what happened last week. She said she’ll be trying to figure out what exactly happened to Gable “and other victims last week.”

-C0le narrated clips of last week’s angle where Breakker speared Ludwig Kaiser at ringside.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Kaiser backstage. She said what happened last week started when he attacked Sheamus. Kaiser said he experienced Breakker’s speed last week, but tonight he’s going to prove he is destined for greatness and that Breakker “is no Ludwig Kaiser.”

(1) BRON BREAKKER vs. LUDWIG KAISER

Kaiser’s ring entrance took place. The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. They traded blows early. Breakker ran the ropes at warp speed and knocked Kaiser down, then played to the crowd and barked. Miz talked about Breakker’s intensity. Kaiser broke out of the corner with a thumb to Breakker’s eye. Kaiser then kicked away at him in the corner.

As Kaiser went after Breakker at ringside, fans chanted “You suck!” Breakker made a comeback and then leaped off the ring apron and clotheslined Kaiser off the announce desk. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Back from the break, Kaiser had taken over offense. The crowd popped for Breakker’s comeback and barked. Miz said he’s impressed that Breakker has been able to connect with the fans so quickly. Fans chanted, “Let’s go Breakker!” Breakker leaped to the top rope and took Kaiser down with a Frankensteiner. Miz freaked out at the move. Kaiser slipped out of Breakker’s grip, but Breakker backdropped him to the floor at 9:00. When Breakker charged, Kaiser moved and directed Breakker head-first into the ringside steps. Kaiser then charged around the ring toward Breakker, but Sheamus intercepted him at ringside. The ref called for the bell.

WINNER: No contest in 10:00.

-Sheamus cleared the announce desk. He set up a powerbomb, but Breakker speared Sheamus and everyone crashed to the floor. Breakker stood and yelled down at them.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s interesting that they booked Breakker clearly as the babyface in the context of this match and the fans were on board. Are they going to position him as a babyface going forward or was that just a teaser of something coming down the line?)

-They went to The Judgment Day’s clubhouse. J.D. McDonagh and Finn Balor were playing video games. Damien Priest walked in. Dominik Mysterio said the video game was a gift from Liv Morgan. Carlito said she helped him win his match last week, so she can’t be all that bad. Priest asked Dom when the distractions from Liv are going to end. Dom got a text. Carlito stood and looked wide-eyed at the phone and said, “That’s cool.” Priest and McDonagh looked impressed too. Priest said if he was in Dom’s shoes, he’d find a way to end things with Liv tonight. “Just my opinion,” Priest said. Dom left. Priest said they’re having fun, but so is Braun Strowman, who has had his way with them in recent weeks. He said he should have been handled. “But by all means, guys, enjoy your games,” Priest said. Balor said Priest was right and they need to focus on taking care of Strowman once and for all. Carlito and McDonagh agreed, but then instantly went back to playing the video game.

-As Lyra Valkyria made her ring entrance, Miz asked why Dom gets all that attention. [c]

-The camera followed Breakker backstage as he pounded on G.M. Adam Pearce’s office door. Pearce told him to calm down. Breakker said he’s sick and tired of people getting into his business. He told Pearce to do something about it. Pearce told him to calm down before he has a heart attack. Sami Zayn walked up to Breakker and told him to name the time and place for an Intercontinental Title match. Breakker suggested Money in the Bank. Sami told Pearce to tell Breakker he’s got his match. Pearce said it’s official. Breakker told Sami he’s going to get destroyed.

(Keller’s Analysis: Breakker wasn’t really a heel here, nor was Sami, so will WWE try to steer fans one way or another going into the match or during the match itself?)

(2) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. KAIRI SANE vs. SHAYNA BASZLER – Money in the Bank Qualifier

The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. Miz talked about his history with the MITB contract. At 2:00 Kairi leaped off the top rope onto Baszler and Valkyria at ringside. They cut to a break. [c]

Kairi dropped Baszler on her head on the ring apron right after the break. Baszler blocked an Insane Elbow and then went for a Kirafuda Clutch, but Valkyria intervened. They exchanged a series of near falls. All three were down and slow to get up. The crowd applauded and then chanted, “This is awesome!” Baszler put Valkyria in a Kirafuda. Kairi landed an Insane Elbow on Baszler. Valkyria then landed her Knight Wing on Kairi for the win.

WINNER: Valkyria in 9:00 to advance to Money in the Bank.

-Drew was having words with Pearce, insisting he should be automatically added to the MITB match. Pearce said he quit last week. Drew said he didn’t really quit. Pearce said all he’s done is disrupt things on both shows over the last week. He said Punk impersonated a referee and screwed him over. He asked if Seth Rollins deserves a title match when he beat him at WrestleMania and he was injured for months. He told Pearce to do the right thing. He said if he doesn’t, he’ll find out the meaning of disruption. As Drew walked away, Liv Morgan walked past him. The camera followed her through Gorilla and into the arena.

-Liv wore a cut-off t-shirt that said, “Daddy’s Girl.” She wore her title belt to the ring. [c]

-Triple H announced that Indianapolis would host Summerslam, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania starting with the Royal Rumble next year.

-They went to Cole and Miz at ringside. Cole said they had extra security with them due to the Wyatt Sick6. Cole talked about the “first of it’s kind partnership” with the Indianapolis sports authority. Miz stood and hung with Tyrese Haliburton who was chatting with Logan Paul on his phone. Cole said he’s got issues with him because he’s a Knicks fan.

-Liv stood mid-ring and said, “Ohhh, Dominik!” She said since she couldn’t seem to catch him backstage, she headed to the ring to get his attention. She said she hoped he likes the gifts she got him, but she hoped he likes the gifts even more. She then did that laugh. She said she has so much more in store for him. She said Rhea Ripley never liked him the way she does. She said, “Daddy Dom, will you pretty pretty please come out here.” She wanted him to thank her for the gifts and said she had another gift for him. Zelina Vega came out instead to her music.

Zelina said she’s out there to chase down the WWE Women’s World Championship. Liv said her title is the most important thing in her life. She said she took out Ripley for the belt and sent Becky Lynch into early retirement for it. Zelina entered the ring and said Liv seemed more focused on having fun than preparing for title defenses. Zelina said Liv schemed for her title shot while she starved for them. She challenged Liv to a title match tonight. Liv said she’s in the middle of something else. Zelina said she won’t wait until next week. Dom then walked out to his music.

Fans booed loudly as Dom walked out. Liv asked if he liked the gifts. Dom said he got the gifts. “No, I did not like them,” he said. Liv said she knows he loved the texts she sent him. Fans chanted, “Sloppy seconds!” Zelina gagged. Zelina then told Liv she didn’t have to bring her man to the ring to avoid her. Dom said he’s not her man. He kept pausing due to the outbusts of boos every time he started talking. Dom said he’d rather see anyone but Liv with the belt. Zelina said she didn’t want him anywhere near her match. Liv attacked Zelina from behind. Rey Mysterio ran out and pulled Liv off of Zelina. Dom shoved Rey down. Liv smiled and looked at Dom longingly. Dom turned and left the ring. Liv followed behind. Rey checked on Zelina and hugged her.

-Kelley was still outside or Gable’s locker room. She said Pearce and medical staff were checking on him. Pearce left. She asked for an update. Pearce said he was shaken up, but he is medically cleared to compete tonight. She asked if he provided any details on what happened last week. Pearce said it’s not his story to tell and he might not be ready to address that yet.

-They went to Cole and Miz at ringside. Miz said if Gable wants to wrestle, Pearce has to let him. Cole threw to a video package on the return of Seth Rollins with clips from WrestleMania and his training for his return with inspirational music in the background.

-Strowman made his ring entrance. [c]

-Liv caught up with Dom and thanked him for being her hero. He asked what she meant. She said he saved her from his deadbeat dad. Dom, looking uncomfortable, said he just doesn’t like his dad and he didn’t do it for her. She thanked him anyway. Dom walked away. R-Truth walked up and said Dom appears to be a reluctant hero. He talked about “Tom and Nick.” Liv said she might be able to get Dom a match next week against Rey, but tonight she can get McDonagh & Balor a shot at the tag team titles. Truth said McDonagh has never been in The Judgment Day and he has a freakishly large head. Truth told Liv he is one-half of the champs. She asked if he could make that match happen. He said he could. Liv was so appreciative. Truth said he has always loved Carmella.

-They went to Cole and Miz at ringside. Cole was laughing. Miz stormed off to stop Truth. Cole asked who will work with him.

(3) BRAUN STROWMAN vs. BIG BRONSON REED vs. CHAD GABLE – Money in the Bank Qualifier

Strowman remained in the ring after his ring entrance a long time ago. Reed made his entrance next. Then Gable walked out, mic in hand. “Do you believe in miracles?” he asked. He said rumors of his demise were greatly exaggerated. He said last week he was left for dead, but he cannot be killed. “Chad Gable lives!” he exclaimed. He said he is going to face two monsters tonight in “an act of bravery.” He said he will win MITB and become “Master of the Bank.” Cole said Gable appeared nervous.

The bell rang 23 minutes into the hour. Reed and Strowman battled early. Reed knocked Strowman into the ropes and Strowman fell under the top rope, but recovered with a check. When he charged at Reed, Reed ducked and then Strowman tumbled to the floor. Reed pressed and tossed Gable at Strowman at ringside. Strowman didn’t quite catch him, so they had an awkward few seconds adjusting position so Reed could dive through the ropes and knocked them both over. They cut to a break at 1:30. [c]

Bacl from the break, Strowman charged around the ring, knocking down Gable first and then Reed. Gable gave Reed a back suplex into a bridge for a near fall. When climbed the ropes, Strowman knocked him off balance. Strowman powerslammed Reed at ringside. The Judgment Day attacked Strowman at ringside. He fended them off at first until Balor clipped his leg from behind. Cole said the ref couldn’t do anything about it since there are no DQs in Triple Threat matches. Gable then landed a moonsault on Reed for the three count.

WINNER: Gable in 8:00 to advance to MITB.

-As Gable celebrated, the lights went out and the Wyatt Sick6 music played. Nikki Cross crawled into the ring which was filling with fog. Gable rolled out of the ring looking spooked. She picked something up at ringside and placed it on the announce desk in front of Cole who stood froze. She then slowly made her way through the crowd and to the back as her music played and the crowd silently observed. They closed with a jump-scare of a close-up of Nikki as they cut to a break. [c]

-Cole opened the package that Nikki left on his desk. He said it was addressed to Pat McAfee. There was a VHS tape in it. He explained what it was to younger viewers. It said, “Play me” on it. He asked production if they had an old VCR to play it.

-Gable approached Otis backstage and said he was so glad to see them. He said he wanted to talk to the whole crew. Otis called out Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupree. Gable said his whole life flashed before his eyes. He said it was scary, but when it happened, all he could see was those three. He called them family. He said he might’ve stepped over the line once or twice and he wanted to say he was truly sorry. He said families fight, but they also stick together. Otis said he’s sorry what happened to Gable, but he meant what he said. “We’re done,” Otis said. He left. Maxxine told Gable that he really hurt Otis because he looked up to him. She said they are glad he’s okay and what happened to him must’ve been terrifying. She said Otis just needed some time, but she’s talk to him. The Creed Brothers walked up to Gable and asked if he was okay. “No, I’m not alright; I need help,” he said.

(4) ALBA FYRE & ISLA DAWN vs. KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE

The bell rang 45 minutes into the hour. [c]

Back from the break, Fyre and Dawn finished Chance with their double-team finisher.

WINNERS: Fyre & Dawn in 5:00.

-Damage CTRL attacked Fyre & Dawn afterward. Kairi landed an Over the Moonsault on them.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not much aired. It was just a set-up for the angle afterward.)

-Priest walked up to the door to The Judgment Day clubhouse. Liv walked out. He said he hoped Dom just ended things. Balor was alone in the locker room. Priest said that looked sketchy. Balor told Priest to relax. He said Liv just told him that she got Dom a match with Rey next week and he got him and McDonagh a tag title shot tonight. Balor said Liv “seems a bit too good to be true.” Priest said that sounds right to him, then wished him luck in his match. [c]

-A commercial aired for the documentary about the behind-the-scenes stuff with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock leading into WrestleMania. Paul Levesque said they called an audible after the fans reacted the way they did. He said they pivoted in a way that blurred reality and fiction and something magic came out of it. The graphic said it will be released on July 3 on YouTube at 7 ET.

-Miz confronted Truth backstage. He said, “This is about us.” Truth said he likes him only as a friend.

[HOUR THREE]

-Priest made his ring entrance. He said stands in the ring representing Raw and he rises to the occasion. He said he understands what he Seth sees in him, but in Seth he sees the man he doesn’t want to become. He said he doesn’t want to be like Seth, standing opposite of his successor who is bigger and better. He said as long as he remains the World Hvt. Champion, Seth will never see the mountain top again. Seth’s music interrupted and he made his way to the ring. The crowd sang Seth’s song for a while.

Seth told Indianapolis they are partying today. He talked about the Royal Rumble coming their way next February. He said it’s still his show, though. Priest smiled and nodded. Seth said Priest just basically said he’s never getting the title back. He said he doesn’t believe Priest is that confident. He asked if fans believe the “bullcrap” that’s coming out of Priest’s mouth. Fans chanted, “No! No!” Seth said they don’t buy him as the man because his actions and words don’t line up. He said Priest says all the right things about not wanting people’s help, but in both of his title matches, if it weren’t for The Judgment Day and Punk, Priest wouldn’t be standing there as champion.

Priest said he understands what he’s saying, but he didn’t ask for anyone’s help. Fans chanted, “You suck!” at Priest. Priest said, “I’m the World Champ.” He said he can’t change what happened, but he can address the present. He said Seth represents the past and is holding a whole lot of nothing. Seth said, “For now.” Seth said he didn’t come out there to run him down because he has a lot of respect for him. He said Priest one-upped him last week by challenging him to a title match at MITB. “Respect; that’s a bold move,” he said. He said he was there to one-up him. He suggested they “sweeten the pot” and they don’t need to involve Pearce. He said it can be a side bet or gentleman’s agreement. He said if Priest beats him, he’ll never challenge for the title again as long as Priest is champion, but if he beats Priest and takes back the belt, they can find out if he really can stand on his own two feet because he’ll agree to leave The Judgment Day. Priest soaked up the offer as fans chanted, “Yes! Yes!” Seth said they can find out if he really can walk a mile in his shoes. Seth softly cackled.

Priest laughed and said he likes it. He said the way he sees it, he’s the champion, so to him, The Judgment Day need him a whole lot more than Priest needs them. Fans “ohhh’d.” Priest accepted and then dropped the mic and offered a handshake. Gunther’s music then played and he walked out. He was in a blue suit and no sign of any “King” gimmickry.

Gunther entered the ring and looked at both Seth and Priest. He paused, then said he fully understands there’s a lot on the line there. He wished them both luck and said he cannot wait to see the match. “May the better man win,” he said. “But don’t make a mistake, at Summerslam, the better man of you two will be the lesser man when he steps in the ring with me.” He dropped the mic and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment with a little extra added to it. The return of the dignified Gunther was an added late bonus.)

-They went to Cole at ringside. He said they can now show the contents of that VHS tape. It showed Uncle Howdy speaking with a distortion effect. “HJow have you veen since the loss? Do you feel as though you have been forgotten about? Do you remember who you are?” The camera panned over to Bo Dallas who said he feels like a nobody. Uncle Howdy asked how he felt when his brother died. Bo said the most important thing in his life was taken away from him and it felt like nothing was ever going to matter again. Howdy asked if he’s exploiting his brother’s legacy. Bo said all he ever wanted in his life was to be like his brother. He said he looked up to him and wanted to be him. He said he worked his entire career so he could work next to him. He said they were going to rule together and they finally made it and had it, but it was taken away from him. He said there is no person on Earth who feels the loss he feels. He asked what he was supposed to do with that. He talked about what Bray stood for and believed in. He said, “They wanted to forget, but we made them remember.” Uncle Howdy smiled and said, “Yes we did.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Good overall presentation. I’m interested in where this goes.)

(5) KOFI KINGSTON vs. KARRION KROSS

Kross got in early offense. Kross came back with a backbreaker and then a Death Valley Driver. They cut to a very early break. [c]

Paul Ellering appearing on the screen yelling, “Kofi, is it worth it?” The camera showed AOP attacking Xavier Woods as Scarlett cheered them on. Kross finished a distracted Kofo with his Final Prayer.

WINNER: Kross in 6:00. [c]

-Highlights aired of the debut of Jacob Fatu on Smackdown last Friday. Cole then announced that Orton & Cody & KO would face The Bloodline at MITB. He then hyped Sheamus vs. Drew vs. Ilja Dragunov and Ivy Nile vs. Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai in MITB qualifiers next week on Raw. Also, Rey vs. Dom and Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega for the Women’s Title.

-Balor and McDonagh made their entrance. [c]

-A commercial for Smackdown at MSG on Friday hyped a Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony.

(6) THE MIZ & R-TRUTH vs. FINN BALOR & J.D. MCDONAGH – WWE Tag Team Title match

Cole hyped tickets for Raw next week in Boston, Mass. at TD Garden Arena. Truth and Miz rapped their way to the ring. Cole took a dig at Miz’s commentary earlier, saying that Miz added more to that rap than he did on commentary earlier. The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. A minute into the match, Liv sauntered out toward the ring as they cut to a break. [c]

Truth leaped and hot-tagged in Miz just as McDonagh also tagged in. McDonagh tripped on the bottom rope as he charged in. Miz kicked away at him. Miz landed a clothesline in the corner and avoided a charging Balor. He yanked Balor off the ring apron, then went back after McDonagh. Carlito and Dom walked out to ringside. Liv smiled and waved at them. Miz springboard bodypressed McDonagh for a two count. Miz landed a Skull Crushing Finale, but Carlito put McDonagh’s leg over the bottom rope. Miz went after Carlito with a yank of his hair. McDonagh headbutted Miz. Both were down and slow to get up. Strowman’s music then played and he ran to the ring. He chased Dom and Carlito through the crowd.

Miz and McDonagh were still down. Liv looked on. Miz crawled over and leaped to tag in Truth. Balor also tagged in. Truth rallied with the John Cena sequence. Truth applied an STF as loosely as Cena did. McDonagh broke it up. Chaos broke out. Truth gave McDonagh a back suplex. Balor, though, rolled up Truth for a two count. Truth slammed Balor next to McDonagh. He played to the crowd and then delivered stereo fistdrops, which Cole called a “10 Knuckle Shuffle.” Liv stood on the ring apron and hugged Truth, but then snapped his neck over the top rope. Balor then landed a running dropkick and then a Coup de Grace for the win. Cole asked if Liv had just become The Judgment Day’s Yoko Onno.

WINNERS: Balor & McDonagh in 11:00 to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles.

