WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, June 28, 2024

Where: New York, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 16,901 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 17,660.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tiffany Stratton – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

L.A. Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Naomi vs. Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/21) : McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on CM Punk appearance, Rhodes responds to Bloodline, Knight confronts Paul, Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Dijak’s deal with WWE expires Friday, says he was not offered a new deal