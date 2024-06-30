FREE PODCAST 6/30 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag: (6-28-2019) Keller & Powell talk Vince hiring Bischoff and Heyman as executive directors, Reigns heel turn timing, Seth going off on Twitter, Mailbag topics (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Mailbag Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-28-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast to discuss the following topics:

Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman returning to power in WWE as Executive Directors of Smackdown and Raw.

Seth Rollins going off on Twitter and what the strategy might be and analysis of whether it’s working.

Two-out-of-Three falls matches

Drew McIntyre’s push

The Evolve vs. AEW battle next month

Roman Reigns missing from Smackdown

Is now the time to turn Roman Reigns heel

Should AEW try to hire Vince McMahon to be a heel character on their show this fall

And more

