FREE PODCAST 6/30 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag: (6-28-2019) Keller & Powell talk Vince hiring Bischoff and Heyman as executive directors, Reigns heel turn timing, Seth going off on Twitter, Mailbag topics (127 min.)

June 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Mailbag Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-28-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast to discuss the following topics:

  • Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman returning to power in WWE as Executive Directors of Smackdown and Raw.
  • Seth Rollins going off on Twitter and what the strategy might be and analysis of whether it’s working.
  • Two-out-of-Three falls matches
  • Drew McIntyre’s push
  • The Evolve vs. AEW battle next month
  • Roman Reigns missing from Smackdown
  • Is now the time to turn Roman Reigns heel
  • Should AEW try to hire Vince McMahon to be a heel character on their show this fall
  • And more

