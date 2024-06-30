VIP AUDIO 6/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-29-2006) – News Briefs with Keller and Caldwell on Kurt Angle injury, WWE not delivering on advertised matches, the state of ECW, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 29, 2006 episodes featuring back-to-back News Brief podcasts with James Caldwell and then Wade Keller.

James leads with the Kurt Angle injury news and its impact on the ECW brand, WWE often not delivering on advertised matches, Jim Cornette’s big TNA announcement, the latest from ROH, and more.

Wade then discusses the state of ECW with some concerns expressed over Vince McMahon’s belief that ECW should feel a lot like Raw and Smackdown and a commentary on the fate of ECW under Vince’s supervision.

