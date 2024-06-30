VIP AUDIO 6/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-29-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill third-generation wrestler debuts, backstage drama in ECW, new promotion talk, Diva Search ideas (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from June 29, 2006 including:

Another wrestling promoter claims to have a national cable TV deal and a number of former WWE wrestlers under contract

The next time you’ll see an ECW match on pay-per-view

A WrestleMania headliner set to take more time off.

Two third-generation wrestlers set to make their pro debuts.

The Hot Five Stories of the week include speculation the next big match for the Hulkster, drama backstage in ECW and Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The Indy Show lineup of the Week features a former ECW champion against a former ROH title holder

Listener Mail on Matt Striker, Randy Orton and SummerSlam, plus the listeners give Pat their ideas for the upcoming WWE Diva Search.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

