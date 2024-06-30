News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/30 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Hypocrisy of authority figure decisions, Teddy Long’s legacy, Jesse Ventura on “Small Wonder,” more (100 min.)

June 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Everything Mailbag kicks off with some “Small Wonder” chat off the beaten path, then focuses on:

  • Authority figures being arbitrary with rules and regulations and their hypocrisy with regard to fines and punishment
  • Casting wrestlers into iconic movies, part I
  • Hot takes on Ethan Page, Daniel Garcia, and “3rd Rock from the Sun”???
  • Wrestling origins and PWTorch origins in the “key of Terry”
  • Raw/Netflix moves and how that’ll affect their viewing
  • The legacy of Teddy Long
  • WWE’s global localization plan and how Netflix affects it
  • C.M. Punk, booker?
  • Comparing AEW’s women’s division to WWE and Stardom using University of Colorado
  • Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark as Magic and Bird?

