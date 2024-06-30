VIP AUDIO 6/30 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Hypocrisy of authority figure decisions, Teddy Long’s legacy, Jesse Ventura on “Small Wonder,” more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Everything Mailbag kicks off with some “Small Wonder” chat off the beaten path, then focuses on:
- Authority figures being arbitrary with rules and regulations and their hypocrisy with regard to fines and punishment
- Casting wrestlers into iconic movies, part I
- Hot takes on Ethan Page, Daniel Garcia, and “3rd Rock from the Sun”???
- Wrestling origins and PWTorch origins in the “key of Terry”
- Raw/Netflix moves and how that’ll affect their viewing
- The legacy of Teddy Long
- WWE’s global localization plan and how Netflix affects it
- C.M. Punk, booker?
- Comparing AEW’s women’s division to WWE and Stardom using University of Colorado
- Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark as Magic and Bird?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.