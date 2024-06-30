VIP AUDIO 6/30 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Hypocrisy of authority figure decisions, Teddy Long’s legacy, Jesse Ventura on “Small Wonder,” more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Everything Mailbag kicks off with some “Small Wonder” chat off the beaten path, then focuses on:

Authority figures being arbitrary with rules and regulations and their hypocrisy with regard to fines and punishment

Casting wrestlers into iconic movies, part I

Hot takes on Ethan Page, Daniel Garcia, and “3rd Rock from the Sun”???

Wrestling origins and PWTorch origins in the “key of Terry”

Raw/Netflix moves and how that’ll affect their viewing

The legacy of Teddy Long

WWE’s global localization plan and how Netflix affects it

C.M. Punk, booker?

Comparing AEW’s women’s division to WWE and Stardom using University of Colorado

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark as Magic and Bird?

