FREE PODCAST 7/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Freelance vs. the World X including Greyson vs. Kylie Rae, Machine Guns vs. Bang and Matthews, more (74 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are off to the Windy City for Freelance Wrestling vs. the World X, a fantastic show with one of the hottest indy crowds of the year, headlined with a main event of Storm Grayson vs. Kylie Rae for the Freelance title, a generational dream match pitting the Motor City Machine Guns against Bang and Matthews, and tag champs Bussy battle Shane Mercer & Calvin Tankman. Plus, the guys puzzle out what it means to be a promotion’s “Ace,” the sudden ubiquity of Danhausen, and much more. For VIP listeners, they check out some singles matches featuring show favorites the Work Horsemen – J.D. Drake vs. Manders in Action Wrestling and Anthony Henry vs. Jaden Newman from PWX Wrestling.

