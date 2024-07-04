FREE PODCAST 7/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Donofrio: MJF’s heel turn on Garcia, Britt Baker-Mercedes exchange, Hangman’s return with video callers, emails (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tony Donofrio from PWTorch.com and ProWrestling.net to discuss AEW Dynamite including MJF’s heel turn on Daniel Garcia, the Britt Baker-Mercedes Moné exchange, Hangman Page’s return, a strong Bryan Danielson vs. Pac match, Willow Nightingale’s interview, and more.

