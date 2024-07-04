FREE PODCAST 7/4 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk AEW Fyter Fest, Heyman & Bischoff Executive Director news, ROH Best in the World, Impact, Raw, Smackdown (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-4-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP Podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin.” Todd and Wade reviewed AEW Fyter Fest special event, the ROH Best in the World PPV, a review of the last two NXT TV episodes including the Io Shirai turn and the start of the Breakout Tournament, a preview of Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary PPV event, New Japan’s latest events, analysis of Raw and Smackdown, Todd’s take on the Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff news, plus a look back at UFC’s Fight Night and a preview of this weekend’s big UFC PPV including Jon Jones.

