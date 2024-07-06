FREE PODCAST 7/6 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag – Keller & Fairplay: (7-7-2019) Can AEW find its groove with competing visions? Why did Vince choose Bischoff & Heyman? Nakamura or Balor join Styles & Co.? More (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-7-2019) with guest cohost Jonny Fairplay, one-time TNA on-air manager, long-time indy manager, one-time personal manager for the late Roddy Piper, former Survivor contestant, and host of the Survivor NSFW podcast, they answer questions on these topics:
- Why does Vince McMahon even have creative team if he overrides others?
- Is AEW getting the portrayal of women right so far? Who’s good fit for Aleister Black’s first feud?
- Why did Vince choose to go with Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as Executive Directors since both ultimately failed as promoters themselves?
- Will AEW realize the pre-shows have been counterproductive and a turnoff so far?
- Can AEW find the right blend of the different presentation tones within their early shows?
- Should AEW introduce a second single’s men’s title?
- How about Finn Balor or Shinsuke Nakamura joining A.J. Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows?
