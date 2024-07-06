FREE PODCAST 7/6 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag – Keller & Fairplay: (7-7-2019) Can AEW find its groove with competing visions? Why did Vince choose Bischoff & Heyman? Nakamura or Balor join Styles & Co.? More (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-7-2019) with guest cohost Jonny Fairplay, one-time TNA on-air manager, long-time indy manager, one-time personal manager for the late Roddy Piper, former Survivor contestant, and host of the Survivor NSFW podcast, they answer questions on these topics:

Why does Vince McMahon even have creative team if he overrides others?

Is AEW getting the portrayal of women right so far? Who’s good fit for Aleister Black’s first feud?

Why did Vince choose to go with Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as Executive Directors since both ultimately failed as promoters themselves?

Will AEW realize the pre-shows have been counterproductive and a turnoff so far?

Can AEW find the right blend of the different presentation tones within their early shows?

Should AEW introduce a second single’s men’s title?

How about Finn Balor or Shinsuke Nakamura joining A.J. Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows?

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO