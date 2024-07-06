VIP AUDIO 7/5 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Final MITB hype, Solo targets Cody’s title, DIY captures WWE Tag Titles, more (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 5 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring DIY capturing the WWE Tag Team Titles from Austin Theory & Grayson Waller, Drew McIntyre addresses each of his opponents in the MITB match, Solo Sikoa declares he’s coming for Cody Rhodes’s title, Bayley vs. Piper Niven, and more.

