VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #817 (July 17, 2004): Cover Story dissecting Randy Orton vs. Edge “classic,” Powell’s in-depth look at Smackdown’s feuds, highs and lows of Ric Flair’s career, more

SUMMARY of #817 cover-dated July 17, 2004: This week’s Torch Newsletter includes a Cover Story “Match Dissection” the Randy Orton vs. Edge “classic”… Pat McNeill’s “At the Bar for Vengeance” column… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” featuring an in-depth look at Smackdown’s Feuds… Wade Keller’s “Favorite All-Time 10 Ric Flair Opponents”… Torch Topic Roundtable where each Torch staffer offers their picks for the highest and lowest points in Ric Flair’s career… The WWE Vengeance Roundtable Reviews… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” looking at the potential of Jeff Hardy working full-time in TNA… Backtrack with a Jim Ross Torch Talk item, a preview of the Vince McMahon trial, and more… Plus the in-depth insider WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, and ROH Newswire sections… Summaries of Raw, Smackdown, TNA PPV, and TNA Impact… WWE Event Results… And More…

