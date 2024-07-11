FREE PODCAST 7/11 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Mitchell talk WWE Extreme Rules hype, Bischoff & Heyman smokescreen, AEW Fight for the Fallen, Cameron Grimes in NXT, NJPW G1 presentation on AXS, Sami vs. Tessa at Slammiversary (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-11-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Bruce Mitchell, the PWTorch senior columnist and host of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They discuss these topics:
- WWE Extreme Rules hype and the fiasco that was the Cedric Alexander angle on Raw and the Undertaker & Roman tag team hype
- Why Bruce thinks the Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman positions are a smokescreen
- The history of Vince McMahon Sr. having power over to his son and how it’s different now with Vincent K. McMahon
- A preview for AEW Fight for the Fallen and thoughts on WWE scheduling Evolve up against it
- Analysis of Chris Jericho’s latest career moves and his “open mic” being hyped by AEW for this Saturday night
- Initial thoughts on Trevor Lee’s debut as Cameron Grimes on NXT TV
- A review of the NJPW G1 special on AXS live from Dallas
- New Japan’s decision to go to the East Coast with three shows this fall
- Thoughts on intergender wrestling in general and Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard at Slammiversary in particular
- And more!
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.