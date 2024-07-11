FREE PODCAST 7/11 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Mitchell talk WWE Extreme Rules hype, Bischoff & Heyman smokescreen, AEW Fight for the Fallen, Cameron Grimes in NXT, NJPW G1 presentation on AXS, Sami vs. Tessa at Slammiversary (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-11-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Bruce Mitchell, the PWTorch senior columnist and host of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They discuss these topics:

WWE Extreme Rules hype and the fiasco that was the Cedric Alexander angle on Raw and the Undertaker & Roman tag team hype

Why Bruce thinks the Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman positions are a smokescreen

The history of Vince McMahon Sr. having power over to his son and how it’s different now with Vincent K. McMahon

A preview for AEW Fight for the Fallen and thoughts on WWE scheduling Evolve up against it

Analysis of Chris Jericho’s latest career moves and his “open mic” being hyped by AEW for this Saturday night

Initial thoughts on Trevor Lee’s debut as Cameron Grimes on NXT TV

A review of the NJPW G1 special on AXS live from Dallas

New Japan’s decision to go to the East Coast with three shows this fall

Thoughts on intergender wrestling in general and Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard at Slammiversary in particular

