WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (7/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, July 12, 2024

Where: Worcester, Mass. at DCU Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,291 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,619.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Michin vs. Nia Jax

Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carillo

Tiffany Stratton will appear

Solo Sikoa’s rise to power to continue

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/5) : McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Orton, Owens, & Rhodes address Bloodline, DIY vs. Theory/Waller Tag Team Titles, Belair/Cargill vs. LeRae/Hartwell

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Ronda Rousey feels anyone is better than Vince McMahon to lead WWE, praises Paul Heyman