WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (7/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, July 12, 2024
Where: Worcester, Mass. at DCU Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,291 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,619.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Michin vs. Nia Jax
- Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carillo
- Tiffany Stratton will appear
- Solo Sikoa’s rise to power to continue
