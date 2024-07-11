VIP AUDIO 7/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-9-2006) – WWE Smackdown Review: Lashley’s anti-climactic victory over Booker T, Great Khali prison vignettes, where brand is headed, more (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 9, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. They discuss Bobby Lashley’s anticlimactic victory over Booker T, why SD is good TV in and of itself, but has no purpose or direction, why the fans are reacting positively to Vito, poor Matt Hardy, Brent Albright’s storyline write off, potential vignettes for Great Khali before his prison match with Undertaker, Ashley and Lashley back to back on TV, Krystal Marshall’s random verbal abuse on Ashley, the next steps for Lashley and Finlay, potential SNME Smackdown matches, potential Great American Bash matches, where the brand is headed, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO