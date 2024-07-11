VIP AUDIO 7/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-9-2006) – J.J. Dillon says Bischoff never had a chance to overtake McMahon, lack of checks and balances in WCW (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 9, 2006 installment of James Caldwell’s “On Point” audio interview series.

In this third and final installment of James Caldwell’s “On Point interview” with J.J. Dillon, Dillon discusses the day in the life at a WCW TV taping, why Eric Bischoff never had a chance to over-take Vince McMahon, how WCW blew Hulk Hogan vs. Bret Hart I, wrestlers getting what they wanted from Eric Bischoff, a lack of checks and balances in WCW, how wrestlers lost negotiating power when WCW was bought out, The Myth in professional wrestling, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO