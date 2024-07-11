News Ticker

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (7/10): Did Owen Cup Finals boost AEW from the 680,000 range it’s been in three of the last four weeks?

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

July 11, 2024

Last night’s (7/10) episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 691,000 viewers, a slight increase in recent levels. Three of the last four weeks drew in the 680,000-688,000 range, with an outlier of 502,000 also.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.23, tied with last week and in line with the 0.22 and 0.23 that it drew two of the previous three weeks.

The following were the announced matches and segments…

  • Bryan Danielson vs. Adam Page – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final
  • Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final
  • Chris Jericho vs. Samoa Joe – Stampede Street Fight
  • Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Pac vs. Tomohiro Ishii – Global Glory 4-Way
  • Swerve Strickland returns
  • Will Ospreay to speak
  • CEO Mercedes Mone Double Championship Victory Toast

