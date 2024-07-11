AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (7/10): Did Owen Cup Finals boost AEW from the 680,000 range it’s been in three of the last four weeks?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (7/10) episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 691,000 viewers, a slight increase in recent levels. Three of the last four weeks drew in the 680,000-688,000 range, with an outlier of 502,000 also.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.23, tied with last week and in line with the 0.22 and 0.23 that it drew two of the previous three weeks.

The following were the announced matches and segments…

Bryan Danielson vs. Adam Page – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final

Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final

Chris Jericho vs. Samoa Joe – Stampede Street Fight

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Pac vs. Tomohiro Ishii – Global Glory 4-Way

Swerve Strickland returns

Will Ospreay to speak

CEO Mercedes Mone Double Championship Victory Toast

