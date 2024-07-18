FREE PODCAST 7/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lansdell: Ospreay-MJF classic, Blood & Guts build, Mariah promo with video callers, emails, chat (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss AEW Dynamite including the near 60 minute draw between MJF and Will Ospreay. Was the finish clever and effective at setting up an eventual rematch? Did they give too much away in the first match? Is it the best 60 minute length match ever or at least clearly a top five? Also, Mariah May’s promo, Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada with the run-in finish to set up Blood & Guts, should Blood & Guts even be happening, who might join The Learning Tree, Mercedes vs. Nyla Rose, and more with live video callers, email, and chat room interactions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO